Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill says that this is a make-or-break year for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Miami Dolphins held the fifth-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and they sued it on Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Through his first two years, he has not experienced the highs on the football field like he did in college. Not only that, but he is being compared heavily to fellow 2020 classmates Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert, who have been successful through the first two years of their careers.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO