No ruling after NYC DACA hearing

NEW YORK -- Hurricane season is here. As we look back at the tragic loss of lives from last year's remnants of Hurricane Ida, Mayor Eric Adams' office says the Rainfall Ready NYC Action Plan will help keep residents safe.As CBS2's Alecia Reid reported Thursday, families should also prepare for potentially extreme weather.Nearly a year after Ida hit the New York City area, leaving dozens dead and structural damage across the region, city agencies are working to ensure this hurricane season looks a lot different."It wasn't high tides that affected us. It was rain. The level of rain our system...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO