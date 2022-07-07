Miller Playfield closed for the summer for turf replacement project

Welcome to the best preserved 1969 home around! Take a trip back in time with this lovingly cared for home w/excellent bones in need of an update or two. Priced for the first time homebuyer, investor, or old soul to love it as is. This home features a deep 2 car garage providing shop space & extra storage. Storage galore throughout! 2 generator hookups, large Primary Suite w/en suite, 2 closets, & laundry chute! Vintage kitchen complete w/original (it works) double oven & range. Private front patio off Family Room. Amazing, private backyard w/huge entertaining deck w/built in seating & bar! Gazebo with swing to enjoy nature. Close to everything, yet quiet & peaceful. Golf & Country club membership is only $3000/yr for community members.

FEDERAL WAY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO