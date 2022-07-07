ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Miller Playfield closed for the summer for turf replacement project

By jseattle
capitolhillseattle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParks says the project at the field along 19th Ave E involves the replacement of 89,740 square feet of the plastic turf in a project expected to be completed by fall and the start of the year at Meany Middle School which is part of the Miller campus and utilizes the...

www.capitolhillseattle.com

Comments / 0

 

myeverettnews.com

Sunday Streets Of Downtown Everett Again Packed With People

It’s looking like another successful weekend in downtown Everett, Washington as the Everett 3on3 Basketball event and the Everett Farmers Market appeared to both be drawing big crowds to downtown Sunday morning and afternoon. The City is working to bring more weekend events into the core of Everett. Of...
EVERETT, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Crystal Clean — the last laundromat on Capitol Hill — has closed

The last Capitol Hill laundromat — and one of the last in Seattle — has closed. Crystal Clean Laundry, the sister laundromat to Capitol Hill’s City Market, was shut down over the 4th of July holiday. Destined for wrecking ball, the laundry’s management says increased vandalism and...
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

520 closure part of busy weekend of construction projects on Seattle freeways

Seattle’s highways will be a bit tied up this weekend including a full closure of 520. Meanwhile, an important 520 off-ramp for Capitol Hill-area drivers will begin a long-term closure as the westbound Roanoke exit from the freeway will begin a 55-day shutdown for construction. Over the weekend, 520...
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Neighbors at The Preserve threatened with annexation and a big bill

The little-known Hopkins Drainage Ditch District #2 in Thurston County is seeking up to $380,000 from the owners of homes in The Preserve at Tumwater Place. A hearing that had been set for tomorrow, was canceled by the Ditch District Commissioners in the late afternoon today, according to Tumwater City Council Member Charlie Schneider, who is also a resident of The Preserve.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
westsideseattle.com

Closure of International Boulevard coming in July for WSDOT construction in SeaTac

Drivers need to be prepared for a 28-night southbound closure of International Boulevard between South 204th Street and South 208th Street. The nearly month-long nighttime closure could begin as early as Tuesday, July 5 and extend through August. The start date is pending approval of permits and a traffic control plan. Detours will be in place to direct drivers around the closure. The nighttime closure is expected to run from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. The project completion date could be affected by inclement weather.
SEATAC, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

3901 SW 328th St

Welcome to the best preserved 1969 home around! Take a trip back in time with this lovingly cared for home w/excellent bones in need of an update or two. Priced for the first time homebuyer, investor, or old soul to love it as is. This home features a deep 2 car garage providing shop space & extra storage. Storage galore throughout! 2 generator hookups, large Primary Suite w/en suite, 2 closets, & laundry chute! Vintage kitchen complete w/original (it works) double oven & range. Private front patio off Family Room. Amazing, private backyard w/huge entertaining deck w/built in seating & bar! Gazebo with swing to enjoy nature. Close to everything, yet quiet & peaceful. Golf & Country club membership is only $3000/yr for community members.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

A permanent memorial to the 2020 protests, Capitol Hill’s Black Lives Matter street mural gets fresh coat of paint

The colors of the Black Lives Matter mural that mark the site of the 2020 CHOP protests on Capitol Hill are brighter this morning. The art, now maintained as a permanent element of the E Pine streetscape by the Seattle Department of Transportation, is getting a round of maintenance and touch-ups this weekend with some of the original artists participating in the work.
SEATTLE, WA
gigharbornow.org

Huge property value increases don’t portend corresponding tax hikes

Gig Harbor residents recently received green cards in the mail showing unprecedented jumps in property values. But don’t freak out. They won’t translate proportionally to higher property taxes. Property values skyrocketed last year, particularly here. Across Pierce County, values increased an average of more than 19 percent —...
GIG HARBOR, WA
The Suburban Times

Encampment Near Orchard Street Water Tower

City of Fircrest announcement. The City of Fircrest is aware and closely monitoring the encampment near our water tower near Lowe’s on Orchard Street. We share Orchard Street with the City of Tacoma. The Anchor Church property and Lowe’s happen to be in Tacoma, therefore, not in our jurisdiction. Fircrest only owns the parcel where the water tower is built. Our Police Officers and Public Works crew monitor our parcel to ensure that our fence is intact and no trespassing has occurred.
TACOMA, WA
myeverettnews.com

Everett Gets A Double Shot Of Woods Coffee

Woods Coffee is celebrating their 20th anniversary this year and this summer they will enter the Everett market with their first-ever drive-thru only location. The Whatcom County based coffee company first announced plans to come to Everett last year as the anchor tenant in the Port of Everett’s Port Gardner Landing retail complex at Waterfront Place. That’s the site of the former historic Weyerhaeuser building before it was moved to Boxcar Park in July of 2016.
KJR 95.7 The Jet

Tsunami Caused By Huge Earthquake Could Strike Seattle In Minutes: Study

Washington state officials have data showing a horrifying possibility if an earthquake strikes the Puget Sound region. Researchers found that if a tsunami is triggered by a 7.5 magnitude earthquake along the Seattle Fault Zone, disastrous waves would reach the shoreline within minutes. The study says the waters would reach the east side of Bainbridge Island, Elliott Bay, and Alki Point in under three minutes.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

UPDATE: Crash on Highland Park Way hill

JAT July 9, 2022 (8:17 am) Any update on the low bridge? seemed to be stuck open @7:40 ruing everybody’s beat rhe bridge weekend plans. WSB July 9, 2022 (8:34 am) Have reported that separately. Still “stuck” per camera view. D-Ridge July 9, 2022 (9:08 am) When...
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Report: Quake-triggered tsunami would hit Seattle in minute

SEATTLE (AP) — A study published by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources this week shows a tsunami triggered by a major earthquake beneath Puget Sound would arrive at Seattle shores sooner and reach farther inland than previously thought. Models showed a tsunami following a magnitude 7.5 quake would inundate Seattle’s shoreline under more than 20 feet (6.1 meters)...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Zippy’s Giant Burgers announces permanent closure

UPDATE: A spokesperson for Zippy’s Giant Burgers said they will be closing Saturday, instead of Sunday. “We didn’t anticipate such a strong reaction from the public,” KIRO 7 News was told. According to the the West Seattle Blog, Zippy’s will not have enough food to sustain them beyond Saturday, and since there are no deliveries on Saturday, Saturday will be the last day. They will open at 10 a.m.
SEATTLE, WA
auburnexaminer.com

Check Out Auburn’s New Maker’s Market!

The Downtown Auburn Cooperative is excited to host the first Auburn Hot Summer Nights Market tonight, Friday July 8th. Support local artisans and creators and stop by between 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.at City Hall Plaza (25 West Main Street Auburn.) The Auburn Hot Summer Nights Market is a maker’s...
AUBURN, WA
q13fox.com

2 people rescued in Puget Sound by ferry crews

VASHON ISLAND, Wash. - Crew members from two Washington State ferries rescued two people in the water near Vashon Island Monday night. According to Washington State Ferries (WSF), crews aboard the Kittitas and Cathlamet ferries worked together to recover a canoe, paddleboard and two people on the night of the 4th of July.
VASHON, WA

