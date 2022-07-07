ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Interstate 64 bridge on schedule to open to traffic this fall in West Virginia

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29AanF_0gYBeuyw00

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (7/7) 03:05

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Construction of a new bridge on Interstate 64 is on schedule to open to traffic this fall, the West Virginia Department of Transportation said.

The 1,400-foot Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge is part of a project to replace the current bridge over the Kanawha River between Nitro and St. Albans.

The bridge is part of a $225 million project to widen I-64 to six lanes. It includes replacing the existing bridge and five others between Nitro and U.S. 35, the agency said.

Cost of the bridge project is about $34.6 million.

Construction of a second bridge, at a cost of about $18 million, is to start this fall and be finished by summer 2025.

Ultimately, westbound traffic will use the new bridge, while the rebuilt existing bridge will be for eastbound traffic, the department said.

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

Overturned tractor trailer stalls traffic on W.Va. Turnpike

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A tractor trailer crash blocked lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike for hours Saturday night. According to Kanawha County Metro 911, the truck overturned around 5:30 p.m. According to the West Virginia Parkways Authority, no injuries were reported. One lane was opened to traffic...
Hinton News

Gov. Justice debuts Capitol Circle as newest route of West Virginia's Mountain Rides program

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice held a ceremony to announce the newest scenic route of the Mountain Rides program – Capitol Circle – a scenic loop that will take travelers along Route 60 East through the southern portion of the state. Capitol Circle marks the second route of the West Virginia Mountain Rides program, a collaborative partnership between the West Virginia Department of Transportation and the West Virginia Department of Tourism to designate and promote the Mountain State’s most scenic country roads. “This is a great day and a wonderful announcement,” Gov. Justice said. “I absolutely want to welcome...
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia’s weirdest town names

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mountain State has some unique place names, including international ones, ones that are just impossible to pronounce and some that are just plain weird. It would be almost impossible to compile all of the strange place names in the state, but here’s a list...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nitro, WV
Charleston, WV
Traffic
City
Charleston, WV
State
Virginia State
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Almost heaven, West Virginia

John Denver died in an airplane crash in 1997 but his memory and music “Almost Heaven West Virginia” will live on forever. Even though he was born in New Mexico and grew up out west he had a special place in his heart for the hills of West Virginia. It is impossible to drive through West Virginia and not be fascinated with the beautiful scenery, farms, country roads, lakes and rivers.
PARKERSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 64#Kanawha River#Kdka Tv
wchstv.com

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to climb in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continued to climb for a third straight day in West Virginia, reaching a total of 285 on Friday. The hospitalizations – up 22 from the previous day – include 45 people in intensive care (up four) and 10 people on ventilators (up two), according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ourcommunitynow.com

West Virginia week in history - Johnnie Johnson

The son of a coal miner, Johnson grew up listening to ‘‘hillbilly’’ and big band music. He left West Virginia in 1941, during World War II, to work in a Detroit defense plant. He entered the Marines in 1943 as one of the first 1,500 African ...
POLITICS
WBOY 12 News

Funding announced for 5 West Virginia airport projects

ELKINS, W.Va. – Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced $4,559,079 for five West Virginia airport projects from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The largest award of $2,523,585 goes to the Benedum Airport Authority for the North Central West Virginia Airport for a new taxiway and terminal tarmac. The funding for these projects will […]
ELKINS, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman struck by lightning in her kitchen

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman was struck by lightning in her kitchen in Lincoln County on Tuesday. Lincoln County dispatchers say this happened around 12:40 p.m. They say it happened on Laurel Fork in Lincoln County. Dispatchers say she was taken to the hospital, but her condition is unknown at this time. Medical […]
theriver953.com

Southern States merges to form new co-op

Southern States Cooperative of Winchester is merging with 3 other co-ops in West Virginia and Maryland to form Freedom Ag & Energy Cooperative. The Board of Directors of the co-ops formally approved the merger and now await the votes of each member. The merger is expected to be finalized by...
Metro News

West Virginia State Police graduates 26 cadets in 70th class

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police have a new set of members ready to work following graduation. The graduation ceremony for the 70th Cadet Class was held Friday at the West Virginia State Culture Center and featured 26 individuals. “This class we have here is a tight,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia reports no deaths for a second day

CHARLESTON — No deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus have been reported for the second consecutive day in West Virginia, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources and its Thursday morning pandemic report. The department, however, reported 2,133 active cases of the virus statewide, up 93 from 2,040...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WWMT

Park in West Virginia building 'epic' pool

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTOV) — A park in West Virginia is getting ready to make a big splash next season with what officials are calling a destination pool. This is going to be an epic build for Marshall County and what we are going to build here at Grand Vue Park," said Craig White, who is the general manager at Grand View Park.
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
stalbanswv.com

St. Albans Police Department’s K9 unit grateful for Little Caesars’ support

The St. Albans Police Department’s K9 Unit recently received essential kits for their K9s from a recent fundraiser by Little Caesars Pizza in St. Albans, WV. The recent “Pizza Pizza Paws” campaign raised money to purchase essential kits for the St. Albans Police Department‘s K9 Unit.
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
59K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy