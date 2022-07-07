Buffalo Council Passes Garbage Rate Increase on Third Reading

Sheridan County will submit an application for funding to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) for $1.25 million from their Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) for the county’s Brooks Street Greenspace Project. County Engineer Ken Muller, the project administrator, explained more about the application. Muller said the funding, if approved,...
A request from Agile Pursuits, LLC for an electronic message center sign at 752 Coffeen Avenue was approved by the Sheridan City Council at its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night. The property is home to Coffeen Car Care Center. City Community Development Director Wade Sanner provided details of what was being requested during a public hearing prior to Council’s consideration of the request.
The University of Wyoming Cooperative Extension Service office in Johnson County has a new educator, and he was introduced to the county commissioners during their recent meeting. Bryce McKenzie, 4-H/Youth Development Extension Educator, came before the commission to present Micah Most as the Agriculture & Natural Resources Extension Educator. Most...
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gas prices in Gillette and Wyoming should be decreasing within the next two weeks, an industry association leader said Wednesday. Colorado Wyoming Petroleum Marketers Association Executive Director Grier Bailey said supply disruptions at a Billings, Montana, refinery, in the last two weeks impacted service. The Gillette area gets a lot of its gas from that refinery, Bailey said. Gas prices in other parts of Wyoming weren’t necessarily seeing as high of prices because those areas have been serviced by other refineries and terminal points, he said.
The State Treasurer’s Office reports that nearly $100 million remains unclaimed by Wyoming residents. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. The Unclaimed Property Division of the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office paid out more than $15.25 million in money and securities value during fiscal year 2022, which ended on June 30. According to a media release from the Treasurer’s Office, the division set numerous records over the past year, including over $8 million in cash paid and over $7 million worth of securities that were returned to their rightful owners. At the other end of the spectrum, a record $12.8 million was reported to the State during the same timeframe. Wyoming State Treasurer Curt Meier said his office has focused on locating owners of large property values and reuniting them with their lost money. Meier added this year’s cash payments were nearly nine percent more than the record amount paid the previous year.
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A black bear was euthanized by wildlife managers in Story this week after it repeatedly received food rewards from unsecured garbage, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The bear was located on Presbyterian Road after managers responded to a bear report on July 4,...
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken at Lake DeSmet by Joe Gilbert of Sheridan, Wyoming. Joe writes: "I love the yellow brick road across the water of my favorite Kokanee Salmon fishing spot. Taken from my boat.".
Sheridan County Democrats are threatening to sue the state over the way the Legislature adjusted its House and Senate districts earlier this year. Claims of underrepresentation in both Sheridan and Johnson counties have the party ready to take legal action to...
GILLETTE — Stacy Koester and Melissa Bloxom carried the wire frames and waterproof yard signs to where the newly cut lawn met the overgrown yard next door. Placing the sign and frame in place, with a mallet in hand, Koester, 39, and Bloxom, 40, gently tapped each sign into the ground near the edge of the property line, leaving an image of Irene Gakwa facing the curtained-up house beyond the tall grass.
Kylee Lamb – Miss Sheridan WYO Rodeo Co-Senior Princess 2023 Interview. This was the first time that the recent Big Horn High School graduate has entered any kind of pageant. Isabella Yellowtail – Miss Sheridan WYO Rodeo Co-Senior Princess 2023 Interview.
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). DUI, July 8, Oregon Avenue and Westover Road, CCSO. Campbell County...
Sheridan Police Department says a bus driver and three passengers had minor injuries after being involved in a crash with a pickup trick Friday morning. Copter4 was above the active scene around 6:40 a.m. when police were responding to the crash near the intersection with S Federal Boulevard and W Girard Avenue.
A senior citizen from New York was airlifted to hospital after being severely mauled by a grizzly bear while backpacking close to Yellowstone National Park. The unidentified 68-year-old from Buffalo was blindsided by the beast and left unable to use the bear spray he was carrying. Luckily, he was able...
If a rodeo wants to draw the best competitors, the amount up for grabs has to make it worth the trip. The Sheridan WYO Rodeo board increased the amount that athletes will be competing for this year. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Vice President of the WYO...
With the 2022 Sheridan WYO Rodeo upon us, it’s time for this year’s rodeo royalty to represent, and for next year’s royalty to learn the ropes. Two ladies from Sheridan area rival high schools will share the duties of representing the Sheridan WYO Rodeo. Kylee Lamb of...
