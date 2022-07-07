At least 1 in 5 U.S. adults regularly wear a smartwatch or fitness tracker as of June 2019. Wearable technology includes smartwatches, smart clothing, and implanted technology. Fitbit became the first household name in wearables when it launched its first tracker in 2009. There were 78 million U.S. smart wearable users in 2021, with that figure expected to reach 93.7 million by 2025, according to Insider Intelligence. The next generation of wearables go beyond step counters into biosensors that offer real-time feedback to help patients and their doctors monitor chronic and acute conditions.