From January to May 2022, more than 345,000 plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles have been sold in the U.S. Perhaps the most well-known maker of electric vehicles, or EVs, is Tesla, which was founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning and has revolutionized the industry. Tesla’s first car, the Roadster, released in 2008 and performed as well as a sports car with a traditional combustion engine. Nearly 2.7 million EVs have been sold in the U.S. since 2010. While EVs have been around since the 1800s, a combination of environmentalism, the price of fuel, and growing EV infrastructure has driven sales in recent decades.