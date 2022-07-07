ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Electric vehicles

By Canva
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VElDj_0gYBYdMP00

From January to May 2022, more than 345,000 plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles have been sold in the U.S. Perhaps the most well-known maker of electric vehicles, or EVs, is Tesla, which was founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning and has revolutionized the industry. Tesla’s first car, the Roadster, released in 2008 and performed as well as a sports car with a traditional combustion engine. Nearly 2.7 million EVs have been sold in the U.S. since 2010. While EVs have been around since the 1800s, a combination of environmentalism, the price of fuel, and growing EV infrastructure has driven sales in recent decades.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
525K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy