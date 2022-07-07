ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

3D printing

By Canva
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TMeW1_0gYBYcTg00

The first 3D printing patent was filed in 1980, and in 2009, MakerBot brought open-source DIY 3D printing kits to the masses. The 3D printing, or additive manufacturing, industry was worth $10.67 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $50.82 billion by 2030, according to SmarTech Analysis. Additive manufacturing is the process of using computer-aided design and object scanners to precisely create an object layer by layer. In May 2022, two of the leading 3D printing companies, MakerBot and Ultimaker, announced a merger, which will push desktop 3D printing into the mainstream business environment. One of the newest frontiers of 3D printing is customizable medicine including medical devices, implants, and tissue engineering.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Printing#Medical Devices#Medicine#Additive Manufacturing#Makerbot
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
525K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy