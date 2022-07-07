ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Virtual and augmented reality devices

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
Augmented reality became mainstream in 2016 with the release of Pokémon Go, where digital Pokémon are superimposed on a real-world view. Since then, AR and VR have moved beyond games and gimmicks into a variety of industries including retail, health care, and construction. There are an estimated 1.07 billion AR devices worldwide today, and by 2024, that figure will reach 1.73 billion, per ARtillery Intelligence. Oculus was acquired by Meta (formerly Facebook) in 2014. The company has led the latest round of VR advancement and envisions a future where work, entertainment, and social engagements happen in the metaverse enabled by VR technology.

