‘GMA’ meteorologist Rob Marciano’s wife, Eryn, files for divorce

By Francesca Bacardi
 3 days ago
"Good Morning America" meteorologist Rob Marciano and his wife, Eryn, are divorcing. eemarciano/Instagram

It’s over for “Good Morning America” meteorologist Rob Marciano and his wife, Eryn.

Eryn secretly filed for divorce on June 18, 2021, Westchester County Supreme Court records show. The case is still ongoing, with the filing revealing that Rob changed attorneys just last month.

“The last couple of years have been very difficult,” Marciano told Page Six in a statement Thursday. “I didn’t want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing. My focus now is on my kids.”

The now-estranged couple were married for 11 years and share two children together, Madelynn, 10, and Mason, 4.

The US Sun was the first to report the news of the split.

Despite the divorce, Rob and Eryn, a real estate agent for Compass, appear to be amicably co-parenting their children. Earlier this year, the duo took their kids on a joint trip to Walt Disney World for spring break.

“Spring Break @waltdisneyworld — thru the chaos was much needed kiddos quality time — their joy is as we say #magical ☺️,” Rob captioned a series of photos of the family enjoying their trip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yjyxn_0gYBYCiu00
Court records show Eryn filed for divorce on June 18, 2021.

Eryn also gave Rob a heartwarming shoutout on Father’s Day last year — despite having filed for the divorce just two days prior.

“Happy Father’s Day to my 3!💙💙💙 Missing my Dad today as always, but remembering to be grateful for the world’s best step dad @gdpatterson07 and the love between @robertmarciano and our two littles. Dads are the best!” she captioned a carousel of photos.

