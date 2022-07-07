ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bella Thorne and crew spend thousands at FlashDancers jiggle joint

By Carlos Greer
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

Bella Thorne seems to be working her way back into the the sex worker community’s good graces.

On Thursday, the “Dirty Sexy Money” and OnlyFans star popped into Manhattan jiggle joint FlashDancers in the wee hours of the morning and ended up shutting the place down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b0qR1_0gYBY7OW00
Bella Thorne and her pals dropped thousands of dollars on a night out at FlashDancers strip club in Manhattan.

Thorne arrived to the club with a group of 10 pals, and “the entertainers were swooning over her,” a source told Page Six.

Who can blame them? We’re told Thorne and her crew ordered several bottles of 1942 tequila, which goes for about $1,500 at the dance spot. Thorne’s big spending didn’t stop with pricey booze: The former Disney star also “made it rain” with $10,000 in singles according to a source.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DoMgP_0gYBY7OW00
Thorne has been in hanging out in New York since calling off her engagement to fiance Benjamin Mascolo in June.

“She was extremely friendly with all of the dancers. They stayed for a few hours and had a blast,” our source said.

Thorne has been spotted hanging out around New York since breaking off her engagement to fiancé Benjamin Mascolo in June.

Spies saw her with Ryan Eggold at Surf Lodge over July 4th weekend in the Hamptons. “The Blacklist” actor, however, was not a part of the “large group of men and women” she showed up with at FlashDancers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23fcCn_0gYBY7OW00
Rapper G-Eazy was also recently spotted hanging out at FlashDancers.

Coincidentally, hot headed rapper G-Eazy spent his holiday weekend partying at the same stripper spot for Independence Day. He took over the VIP room and bought numerous bottles of tequila. He was having such a good time that “he jumped into the DJ booth and spun his own set and showered the dancers with thousands of singles,” we’re told.

That’s one way to let freedom ring.

