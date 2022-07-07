ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Get tickets now for Poderosa Collective's first event

By Molly Snyder
On Milwaukee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe community organization Latinas Connect Milwaukee along with other groups and local artists, makers and healers will host a unique event under the name Poderosa Collective. The bilingual event will feature a...

onmilwaukee.com

Comments / 0

 

Greater Milwaukee Today

38 Special and Night Ranger In Concert!

38 Special and Night Ranger at Gathering on there Green. Rotary Park, in Mequon!. Join Gathering on the Green for arena electrifiers 38 Special and Night Ranger join forces for a night of southern rock, metal-infused jams, and lung-busting power ballads on July 9th at 8:00 pm in Rotary Park, Mequon, WI.
MEQUON, WI
CBS 58

Latin Music Day returns to Summerfest

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A longtime tradition returned to Summerfest during the Big Gig's final weekend. Latin Music Day is a celebration of culture and rhythms of Latin America at the Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard stage with performances from Ecuador Manta, Clave y Afinque, Making Movies and Gilberto Santa Rosa.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Milky Chance stole Milwaukee's dancing hearts at Summerfest

The great Milwaukee summer is HERE! Don't miss all of our great coverage on local festivals and happenings. Click here for your full summer line-up! Your guide to having a great summer is brought to you by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Peoples State Bank. Milky Chance's tour stop at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee honors the life and legacy of Elizabeth "Bo" Black

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee-area community gathered today, on July 9, to celebrate the life and legacy of a Summerfest icon. Elizabeth "Bo" Black died on July 2020, but her memorial service was postponed for two years due to COVID. She presided over Summerfest when it started out as...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Death Cab for Cutie closes out Summerfest with ample doses of nostalgia & new

Death Cab for Cutie capped off a series of memorable performances at the Generac Power Stage on Saturday night, giving fans a helluva show to close out Summerfest. Their performance showcased a treasure trove of gems, including fan favorites from albums that span over two decades. But frontman Ben Gibbard and his bandmates also delivered fresh takes, well executed experimentalism and a few new songs during their memorable 90 minute set.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Darrows to match Volunteer Center funds for The Hub expansion

The Volunteer Center of Washington County is partnering with Sue and Russ Darrow for a new fundraising initiative to help move their 303 Water Street Expansion Project forward. The “Darrows Deliver Matching Grant” will offer donors the opportunity to double their donation by matching donations, dollar-for-dollar, up to $150,000. The...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
On Milwaukee

Backstreet's back - and it was all right

The great Milwaukee summer is HERE! Don't miss all of our great coverage on local festivals and happenings. Click here for your full summer line-up! Your guide to having a great summer is brought to you by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Peoples State Bank. There’s a very important series...
MILWAUKEE, WI
adventuremomblog.com

Family Fun at Jellystone Park Camp Resort in Caledonia, WI

We enjoyed a wonderful stay at Jellystone Park Camp Resort Caledonia in Wisconsin. Our family enjoyed the perfect mix of outdoor activities and relaxation. You’ll find plenty of things to do at Jellystone Park Camp Resort for families ranging from toddlers to teens. Thanks again to GoRving and Jellystone...
CALEDONIA, WI
wgnradio.com

Wisconsin ‘Breaks Out the Bandido’ for Slinger Nationals at The Stillery with Peter Kotsakis

Live from one of Wisconsin’s favorite destinations for food and festivities, The Stillery’s Peter Kotsakis joins Dane Neal on WGN radio. Hear as Peter shares the Stillery story and how after just 3 years they have become the go-to place for fans of Bourbon, Tequila, great fish fry and more. Listen as Peter fills us in on the 1500 member Whisky & Bourbon club and signature cocktails including the Tequila Old Fashioned. Peter talks about race fans around Slinger Nationals and Wisconsin’s deep roots in racing including his own passion for motorsports. Peter fills us in on the excitement of being the very first in Wisconsin to host an event with El Bandido Yankee Tequila as the brand launches in the state with events, activities, tastings and signature cocktails at The Stillery in Richfield, WI noon to 5pm on July 10th. The exclusive event at the Stillery will also include, El Bandido Yankee samples, giveaways, a chance for exclusive signed items from El Bandido co-founder and NHL Hall of Famer Chris Chelios, and even tickets to the race! For more information on The Stillery, menus, spirits, clubs and all the things happening around the races and beyond, check out https://thestillerywi.com/
WISCONSIN STATE
MATC Times

2024 Golf Ave & 3110-3134 Northwestern Avenue

Two Bedroom Near Quarry Park in Racine - Two bedroom now available! $750 per month, security deposit is a minimum of $750. Resident pays heat and electric. Cat welcome with restrictions and additional fees. Northwestern Apartments is located a block away from Quarry Lake Park. Located along Northwestern Avenue, Quarry Lake Park is 40-acres offering swimming, fishing, and picnic areas, One off-street parking spot included (sorry no storage lockers available). Coin-operated laundry in the basement.
RACINE, WI
racinecountyeye.com

Free brick giveaway from Giese Elementary School to take place on July 14

Racine community members have the opportunity to participate in a free brick giveaway. Racine Unified School District closed Giese Elementary School at the end of the 2020-2021 school year. Since then, demolition of the school has taken place. The former elementary school was located at 5120 Byrd Ave. The remaining...
RACINE, WI
milwaukeetimesnews.com

A fond farewell and deepest thank you

On Friday, June 17, 2022, I received an email from Rev. Judith T. Lester regretting to inform myself and the staff of the Milwaukee Times Weekly Newspaper that she had been dealing with a health issue since May and would no longer be able to continue her weekly column. Rev....
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

4635 S 20th Street

Barrington Apartments-Professionally Managed by Wellston Apartments - The Barrington Apartments is a pet free community located on Milwaukee’s Southside. Offering two bedroom apartment homes the Barrington includes heat, water, sewer and one surface parking space. The Barrington features king and queen sized bedrooms with ample closet space!. Apartment interiors...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

52 restaurants (week 27): Zocalo Food Park

It’s more important than ever to support our local restaurants. And there’s no better way to do so than making a commitment to patronize them throughout the year. To guide you on your journey, I’ve composed a list of 52 restaurants (one for each week of 2022) that should be on your Milwaukee restaurant bucket list. View the full list here.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

1847 North Prospect Avenue

Updated East Side 1BR Available! Close to Lake Michigan and Brady Street! - This spacious east side apartment is perfect for anyone looking to be near everything the city has to offer! Be within a close proximity to UWM, North Ave, Brady Street, Lake Michigan, and plenty more. Take a...
MILWAUKEE, WI

