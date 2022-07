LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An LMPD officer and subject were shoot Saturday evening after a shooting at Shawnee Park in West Louisville. According to LMPD, officers were doing detail work at the Dirt Bowl when they located a known subject with warrants. When officers approached the man, the subject produced a weapon and shot an officer in the chest. The officer was wearing a bulletproof vest and was not seriously injured.

WEST LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO