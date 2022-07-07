ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Since Sputnik first launched in 1957, governments and defense contractors have cornered the market of making single-use rockets that burned up on reentry to the atmosphere. SpaceX, which was founded in 2002, has had 164 total launches and 126 landings of reusable rockets. Blue Origin, which was founded in 2000, has sent 25 nonprofessionals on suborbital space tourism flights . These two companies, alongside dozens of other startups, are leading the way in reusable rockets and space innovation. Investors funneled $15.4 billion into 212 space startups in 2021, surpassing the previous year's record-setting $7.7 billion, per Bryce Tech. Launch companies may enable other industries to bloom, including asteroid and moon mining, in-space manufacturing, and the in-space supply chain.

This story originally appeared on Propel(x) and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

#Space Manufacturing#Space Tourism#Mining Equipment#Moon#Blue Origin#Bryce Tech#Stacker Studio
