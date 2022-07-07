ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Alex Cejka shoots 64, leads Senior Players Championship

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Alex Cejka birdied two of the final three holes for a 6-under 64 and a two-stroke lead Thursday in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship.

Cejka birdied the par-3 seventh and par-4 ninth to cap a bogey-free round on Firestone Country Club’s South Course.

“I drove the ball well, which gives you a lot of chances when you’re in the fairway,” Cejka said. “I hit a lot of great iron shots where it gave me a lot of looks and putted well. So I drove it well, hit a lot of fairways, plus every time I kind of had a birdie chance, I take advantage.”

The 51-year-old Czech-born German is chasing his third senior major title after winning the Regions Tradition and Senior PGA last year.

“Every day is a little bit different,” Cejka said. “The rough is pretty severe. If you miss at some wrong spots here, it can be tough, but today was pretty flawless. It’s a pretty day, one of the few days where kind of everything is working — the short game and the putting and the driving. I’m very happy.”

David Toms was second, also closing on the front nine with birdies on Nos. 7 and 9.

Jerry Kelly and Ernie Els shot 67. Miguel Angel Jimenez and Steven Alker were at 68 with Rocco Mediate, Tim Petrovic, Shane Bertsch, Bob Estes, Cameron Beckman and Tom Gillis. Alker, with three victories, and Jimenez, with two, are the only multiple winners on the PGA Tour Champions this year.

Defending champion Steve Stricker opened with a 70.

The tournament is the second of three straight majors on the PGA Tour Champions schedule. Padraig Harrington won the U.S. Senior Open two weeks ago at Saucon Valley. There will be another week off ahead of the Senior British Open at Gleneagles.

Harrington is not in the field. He went from the U.S. Senior Open to the Irish Open and next week is at St. Andrews for the British Open.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Akron, OH
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernie Els
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

986K+
Followers
472K+
Post
448M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy