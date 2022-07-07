ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee man charged in death of child who discovered gun

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man is accused in the death of a 3-year-old boy who found the defendant’s loaded firearm and shot himself.

Raheem Moore, 28, was charged Thursday with reckless homicide and four other counts in the July 1 shooting at a Milwaukee residence. Authorities say the child discovered the gun while Moore and two other people in the house were sleeping.

Moore is also charged with neglecting a child and three counts possession of a firearm by a felon. He was sentenced in 2011 to 20 years in prison on a second degree reckless homicide charge. He was released in 2019.

Court documents do not list an attorney for Moore.

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings leave 4 dead, 3 wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Saturday, July 9 responded to at least five separate shootings. Four people were killed, and three others were wounded in the incidents. Teutonia and Keefe. A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital around 12:40 a.m. He is expected to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc25news.com

At least 2 people fatally shot near grocery store in Wisconsin

WASHINGTON (TND) — Two men were fatally shot and a woman was injured near a grocery store in Wisconsin on Saturday morning, according to authorities. The Milwaukee Police Department said they responded to the 900 block of S. Cesar Chavez Drive shortly after 10:20 a.m. EDT. During an altercation,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
