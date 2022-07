Endeavor Group entered an agreement in September 2021 to acquire sports betting company OpenBet for $1.2 billion — but that number fell significantly on Thursday. The revised deal will be worth $800 million, according to an SEC filing, with a shift in the makeup of the deal. Light & Wonder, OpenBet’s current owner, will receive $750 million in cash and $50 million in stock.

GAMBLING ・ 9 DAYS AGO