SAN ANTONIO – Jackson Marinez gave Frank Martin just the type of work Martin expected for nearly nine rounds Saturday night. Then Martin demonstrated what separates them. The sharp-punching southpaw from Indianapolis dropped the Dominican veteran toward the end of the ninth round and early in the 10th round. Referee Rafael Ramos stopped their scheduled 10-round junior welterweight match immediately after Marinez went down a second time, just 30 seconds into the 10th round on the Mark Magsayo-Rey Vargas undercard at Alamodome.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO