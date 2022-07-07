ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Amazon bid to put cargo hub at Newark, NJ airport is grounded

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
NEWARK — Amazon’s plans to put a regional cargo hub at Newark Liberty International Airport have been grounded. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the airport’s operator, said in a statement Thursday that negotiations over the past year have failed to produce an agreement with the global shipper...

