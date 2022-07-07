ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Girls STEM Summer Program held at JSU

By Malaysia McCoy
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Uy9Z_0gYBQVxn00

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s (JSU) College of Science, Technology, and Engineering department hosted their fifth annual Girls STEM Academy Summer Program for local high schoolers.

The camp is open to girls in grades 9-12 and for those who maintained a 2.5-3.0 GPA and are interested in the STEM field.

The camp will be held from July 6-29 at the John A. Peoples Science Building at JSU.

The camp will feature many activities and learning opportunities to introduce students to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). It will include short courses on robotics, as well as programming and designing automated vehicles.

Dr. Martha N. Tchounwou, director of Student Support Services, prepared this program to enable more opportunities in the field of STEM to African American girls. She wants to motivate campers to embrace a career in the field.

“I am excited about our program because these girls are our future,” said Tchounwou. “I want this to be impactful for them because the sky is the limit.”

Tchounwou said there are many career opportunities that need more African American women in the field. She believes that this generation of women can change just that.

Outside of STEM related activities, campers can participate in ACT preparation, career sorting, and Girls Time.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Pre-K enrollment event held for Jackson families

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public Schools (JPS) Hinds Pre-K collaborative held its first citywide “Happy Bee-Day” birthday bash on Saturday, July 9. Parents and their kids got to enjoy a dance party, cupcakes and face painting. The buzzing event promotes pre-k enrollment for the upcoming school year. JPS Deputy Superintendent Dr. Michael Cormack said […]
JACKSON, MS
theclintoncourier.net

Sumner Hill students recognized for truthfulness

Sumner Hill recently recognized students who have demonstrated the character trait of truthfulness. They will receive a lunch sponsored by Chick-fil-A in Clinton. Pictured (l to r) are, front row: Bailey Jenkins, Mary Kate Glass, Adrienne Coleman, Semaj McField and Asia Davenport; second row: Lillian Barker, Taylor Chambers, Maelin Cronin, Jamaya Mondy and Merijayn Herrington; and back row: James Farr, Phillip Burchfield, Jayceon Macklin and Jaquan Robinson. Not pictured are Madisyn James and Lakiya Sutton.
CLINTON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Big events and programs are happening at the Medgar & Angela Scott Foundation

The Medgar & Angela Scott Foundation is bringing some interesting programs to the Vicksburg area this summer. Executive director Carla Sullivan is overseeing the new community-focused center with a mission to foster positive change. “We impart knowledge into people’s lives,” Sullivan said. “We are a knowledge-based center, so we put...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Zippia’s best companies to work for in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – What makes a company the best to work for? According to Zippia, it depends on salary, company financial health and employee diversity. So, who makes the cut in Mississippi? Zippia ranked 100 companies headquartered in Mississippi. Here’s Zippia’s top ten best companies to work for.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Jackson, MS
Jackson, MS
Education
WJTV 12

National Park Service awards $9.7M to preserve HBCUs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, July 8, the National Park Service (NPS) announced $9.7 million in grants to assist 21 preservation projects in nine states, including Mississippi, for historic structures on campuses of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).  “For more than 180 years, Historically Black Colleges and Universities have provided high-level academics, opportunities, and community for […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Children’s Museum to host Back to School Bash

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Mississippi Children’s Museum (MCM) will host a Back to School Bash on Saturday, August 6, 2022. The event will be held at the Mississippi Children’s Museum and will be from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. This year’s theme will be a Hawaiian theme, and participants are encouraged to wear their […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Vicksburg Post

Terry Treadwell to join Merit Health River Region as new CEO

Merit Health River Region has named Terry Treadwell as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective July 11. A U.S. Air Force veteran, Treadwell brings more than 39 years of healthcare leadership experience to this role. He is focused on customer service, strategic initiatives and quality, as well as building collaborative relationships with physicians and employees.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Richland library to close for improvements

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Richland Library will close starting on Saturday, July 16 while improvements are being made. Branch Manager Dewayne Hellums said the library will receive the following improvements from the city: The interior of the library will be painted (the mural will not be painted over). New carpet and tile will be […]
RICHLAND, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mathematics#Stem Summer Program#Student Support Services#African American
vicksburgnews.com

COVID-19 vaccination event & school supply drive set for July 16

A Group of Concerned Citizens has organized a vaccination event for school age children on July 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Uptown Vicksburg Mall. The event will also serve as a school supply drive with a collection box for donations. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg native wins Mississippi Songwriter of the Year competition

Vicksburg native Zak Tillotson won first prize in the 2022 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year competition on Saturday, June 25. His acoustic performance of his song “Down to the River” earned him the top spot. Tillotson, who goes by the stage name Zechariah Lloyd, said the results caught...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi student builds start-up restaurant to save money for college

FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) – McLaurin High School senior, Lakirah Alexander, took a leap of faith by building a start-up restaurant business. The restaurant is also a space where Lakirah’s late father was honored as he left behind two daughters. Recently, Lakirah’s father was killed by gun violence. Since then, she has handed over ownership to […]
FLORENCE, MS
WJTV 12

Future of Vicksburg’s Rainbow Farms is uncertain

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The therapeutic horseback riding center in Vicksburg, Rainbow Farms, will soon be forced to relocate due to recent eminent domain filings by the city. Frequent visitors of the center said they’re devastated. Rainbow Farms is being forced to relocate after the City of Vicksburg entered eminent domain proceedings. The city is […]
VICKSBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
WJTV 12

Architecture firm provides lunch for Jackson Police Department

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The William L. McElroy Architecture firm (M3A) in Jackson fed law enforcement officers with the Jackson Police Department (JPD) on July 7. M3A passed out lunches to officers at the firm starting at 11:00 a.m. Officials said the meals were given to the officers as a thank you for protecting the community.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Ridgeland Public Library to get new roof

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland’s Public Library is set to get a new roof soon after being damaged from this year’s spring storms. The Northside Sun reported shingles flew off the 20-year-old roof every time strong winds would come through the area. Library Director Kristen Hillman said there’s also many parts of the roof that are rotten, exposing nails and insulation.
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbor says ambulance never came for mother

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One Jackson neighbor said after he was notified of his elderly mother’s medical condition on Friday, he contacted AMR Emergency Services, but claims help didn’t arrive. Charles Aldridge said after making the initial call for his sickly mother, he said the family waited over 45 minutes. He said he called dispatch […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Dire US labor shortage provides opportunity for ex-prisoners

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — When Antonio McGowan left the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman after serving 17 years, he was free for the first time since he was 15. But as an adult finally out from behind bars, he immediately found himself confined to menial labor. McGowan needed stable work, for a paycheck and to […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

UMMC, Cancer Institute offer free cancer screenings

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) Cancer Center and Research Institute (CCRI) and the College of American Pathologists Foundation will offer free cancer screenings on Saturday, August 20 for qualifying uninsured and underinsured women. Screenings will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m....
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Gas Tank Getaways: Two Mississippi Museums

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s time for another Gas Tank Getaway. This is trip that isn’t all that long in miles, but covers a lot of time. We’re previewing one of Mississippi’s most popular attractions, the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson. That’s the Mississippi Museum of History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum. They share […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

‘You Gotta Believe’ Football Camp held at Jackson Academy

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders of the ‘You Gotta Believe’ Football Camp hosted their 7th annual football camp, which started on Thursday, July 7. The two-day football camp will be until Friday, July 8. It features youth and high school campers who are willing to learn how to improve their football skills.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson water distribution for July 9

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute bottled water to neighbors in need on Saturday, July 9. The giveaway will start at 10:00 a.m. at Triumph Church & Kingdom at 5302 Queen Mary Lane. There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The distribution will run until supplies are gone.  […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy