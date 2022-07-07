Girls STEM Summer Program held at JSU

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s (JSU) College of Science, Technology, and Engineering department hosted their fifth annual Girls STEM Academy Summer Program for local high schoolers.

The camp is open to girls in grades 9-12 and for those who maintained a 2.5-3.0 GPA and are interested in the STEM field.

The camp will be held from July 6-29 at the John A. Peoples Science Building at JSU.

The camp will feature many activities and learning opportunities to introduce students to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). It will include short courses on robotics, as well as programming and designing automated vehicles.

Dr. Martha N. Tchounwou, director of Student Support Services, prepared this program to enable more opportunities in the field of STEM to African American girls. She wants to motivate campers to embrace a career in the field.

“I am excited about our program because these girls are our future,” said Tchounwou. “I want this to be impactful for them because the sky is the limit.”

Tchounwou said there are many career opportunities that need more African American women in the field. She believes that this generation of women can change just that.

Outside of STEM related activities, campers can participate in ACT preparation, career sorting, and Girls Time.