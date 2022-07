SANTA ANA — One of three men who carried out a daring, elaborate escape from a Santa Ana jail was sentenced, Friday, to 20 years in prison. Bac Tien Duong, 49, was sentenced both for the Jan. 22, 2016, breakout and for attempted murder in the case that first got him locked up. He was given credit for the more than seven years he already spent in jail.

