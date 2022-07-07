Car dealer doubles down on Porsche Design Tower condos, pays $14M for latest

One of my dreams is to be able to temporarily live somewhere near the ocean or any body of water. It would be ideal to actually be in the water but a yacht or cruise is not really that conducive to what I have in mind which is to have a place to lounge in with an amazing view but also be able to work when needed. So what if it was a house that could stand in the middle of water but still have all the conveniences I would need? Of course, that’s a dream for someone like me.

27 DAYS AGO