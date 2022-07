BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a six-month-old baby died in unincorporated Cocoa on Saturday. BCSO was contacted by the baby's mother when the baby was found to not be breathing. The baby was taken to the hospital and was pronounced deceased. Investigators are awaiting autopsy results and examining evidence to determine what led to the baby's death.

COCOA, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO