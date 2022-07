On the Tuesday, August 2 ballot, the Midland County spongy moth suppression program will be up for a millage increase for the first time in over 20 years. The proposal would increase the spongy moth suppression millage from 0.30 mill to 0.40 mill, or 40 cents per $1,000 of taxable valuation. For example an owner of a house with a valuation of $100,000 would pay up to $40 per year from 2023 to 2026.

MIDLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO