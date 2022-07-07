ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans Might See More Zach Pascal, Less Quez Watkins

By John McMullen
EagleMaven
EagleMaven
 3 days ago
The Eagles are set to unleash perhaps the most talented wide receiver tandem in franchise history on Sept. 11 in Detroit now that the organization added A.J. Brown to play opposite ascending second-year player DeVonta Smith.

The most interesting part of the group as a whole, though, will be the WR3 spot in 11 personnel with the default being the emerging Quez Watkins which might be more problematic than most realize.

The good news is that barring injury, the Eagles will almost surely halt an ugly seven-year stretch of no 1,000-yard wideouts in an era in which it's never been easier to pile up big numbers throwing the football.

For an organization that believes the way to build consistent success in the modern game is to have a high-octane, forward-thinking passing offense, Philadelphia's inability to generate big numbers at the WR position over recent seasons is a troubling reality.

There's also some context to that, of course.

Back in 2018 Zach Ertz has a historic season for a tight end when Carson Wentz was still slinging the football at a relatively high level, compiling 116 receptions for 1,163 yards.

Meanwhile, as a rookie in 2021 Smith piled up a franchise-record of 916 yards for a first-year player, and had the former Heisman Trophy winner played with a higher-volume thrower, he would have easily passed 1K.

That said, other teams just don't seem to have the same problems getting the football outside as the Eagles have had which is curious considering the team's oft-stated philosophy.

If things don't change this season with both Brown, who had two 1,000-yard seasons over his first three years in Tennessee with only injuries stopping the king-sized WR from batting 1.000 despite playing in a run-heavy offense, and Smith available to Jalen Hurts, you can bank on the Eagles' chasing QBs next spring.

No matter the results, though, the traffic is going to go through Brown, Smith, and star TE Dallas Goedert.

Watkins, the projected WR3, showed some signs last season when being forced into the No. 2 role due to the ineffectiveness of 2020 first-round pick Jalen Reagor.

The speedy Watkins compiled 647 yards while playing in 69% of the offensive snaps, good for Philadelphia perhaps but underwhelming for the WR2 in most cities.

Although the Eagles certainly want to play more 11 personnel in 2022, Watkins will likely have to share the role with Nick Sirianni favorite, Zach Pascal, depending on circumstance.

The Eagles are favored in 10 of their first 15 games, according to BetOnline.ag and if that projection holds up Philadelphia should be in the lead quite a bit in the fourth quarter which in turn means running the football more and Pascal, the far superior blocker, will be utilized for those snaps.

Conversely, if the Eagles are behind and need to throw the football, Watkins will be running with Brown and Smith more often than not.

While it's counterintuitive in many ways Eagles fans should be hoping for more Pascal because that would foreshadow better results.

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's Eagles Today and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Sports. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talker Jody McDonald, every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com and JAKIBSports.com. You can reach John at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

