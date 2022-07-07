Concern for safety as Taste of Chicago kicks off in Grant Park
The Taste of Chicago kicks off Friday,...www.fox32chicago.com
The Taste of Chicago kicks off Friday,...www.fox32chicago.com
I'm not going that way period!! I've been distanced myself from big gatherings because you just never know. Pray that it turns out peaceful
Well, like fireworks sales fizzled this year, so will the attendees. Who wants to take a chance on what might be their “last meal”?
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 8