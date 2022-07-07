ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Concern for safety as Taste of Chicago kicks off in Grant Park

Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Taste of Chicago kicks off Friday,...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 8

Peace is Still 2
3d ago

I'm not going that way period!! I've been distanced myself from big gatherings because you just never know. Pray that it turns out peaceful

Reply(3)
7
JJ
2d ago

Well, like fireworks sales fizzled this year, so will the attendees. Who wants to take a chance on what might be their “last meal”?

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson holds fifth gas giveaway in Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There were more gas giveaways Saturday from Chicago businessman and mayoral candidate Dr. Willie Wilson.Free gas was flowing at 10 stations – including a Citgo station at 5390 W. 15th Ave. in Gary, Indiana, and an Amoco station at 7201 N. Clark St. in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood. Each driver was treated to a full tank of gas. One of the organizers said the event was a success. "It's very rewarding to see people that are just very, very thankful, you know, as soon as they get their gas and everything. They're thanking us like, how many times before they're leaving the station?" said organizer Jocelyn Needer. "I'm really, you know, happy to be a part of it." Participating stations were given $13,000 to go toward the giveaway.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grant Park, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago Defender

From Addict to Advocate, Chicago Woman Defeats Addiction with help from CTA and MAT treatment.

We don’t always get second chances in life but when we do, the results can be life-altering. Evelyn B’s story is one of survival, struggle, resilience, and victory. Evelyn B, a Black woman from Chicago and a recovering opioid addict grew up in a home where packaging and selling drugs were a part of day-to-day life. That eventually led to secondhand addiction. Following the discovery of withdrawal symptoms, Evelyn received support from her faith-based community and was surprised to learn that there was medication available to help curb cravings, known as medication-assisted treatment or MAT. Today she advocates for increased access and widespread awareness of effective treatment options that are all too often unheard of.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taste Of Chicago#The Taste
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago positivity rate rises to 11.5 percent

For the third straight week, Chicago’s positivity rate climbed into the double digits along with rising rates in 11 Black zip codes on the South Side. Chicago’s positivity rate is 11.5 percent as of July 5, according to the latest data from the city’s coronavirus dashboard. But hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline, the latest data show.
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

How the Austin Town Hall City Market is cultivating a taste for fresh food on the West Side

After a long weekend selling produce at the Soul City Community Market, 5713 W. Chicago Ave., Liz Abunaw thanked her staff for all their hard work. Abunaw, the founder of Forty Acres Fresh Market — a grocery startup that sells fresh produce at affordable prices, so that residents on the West Side access healthy food — said during a recent interview that the popup market on Chicago Avenue was busy before the crowds tapered off.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Cook County homeowners told to pay up for tax breaks they shouldn’t have received, Illinois Dems’ assault weapons ban and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories. This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with rain likely and a high near 74 degrees. Clouds will stay on tonight and temperatures are expected to drop to 67. Chicagoans can expect sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday with highs of 76 and 84 respectively.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Ken Griffin donates $5 million to South Side pastor for community center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The richest man in Illinois may be moving out, but not without leaving an impact.Billionaire Ken Griffin made a huge donation to help a South Side pastor build a community center.Pastor Corey Brooks and friends are celebrating a $5 million gift that will allow their new community center to break ground in Woodlawn this October."We're going to have a major celebration. Why? Because we are building a center right here."Brooks made the announcement from the rooftop where he's been campaigning to raise cash for the project.The donation comes from Griffin, who recently announced that he and his Chicago-based hedge fund Citadel would be moving to Miami.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
44K+
Followers
22K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy