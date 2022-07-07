ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Patrick Mahomes Reveals What 1 Fan Did After Receiving His Signature

By Daniel Bates
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chiefs Kingdom loves its quarterback. And on Thursday, Patrick Mahomes revealed just how all-in one fan is. During the American Century Championship, the QB took some time to sign some autographs...

thespun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Drew Brees Meeting in Miami????

In 2021 Miami had on of the worst offensive lines in the league. Thankfully the team addressed the problem in a big way by bringing in All Pro Offensive Tackle Terron Armstead. Armstead and the Dolphins agreed to a 5 year contract that can be potentially be worth up to $87.5 million after incentives.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

3 free agents the Kansas City Chiefs will be glad they didn’t sign

The Kansas City Chiefs missed on some big names in free agency, but their strategy will benefit them in the long run — especially with these three players. Coming off of four straight AFC championship game appearances, the Kansas City Chiefs had their hands full heading into the 2022 NFL offseason. With the historic and unpredictable nature that surrounded this year’s free agency period, there were often times that Chiefs fans felt as if the world flew right by them. Divisional rivals were beefing up in ways previously unimaginable, while Brett Veach and the Chiefs front office sat idly by. In hindsight, with the motivation behind their actions leading up to this point now being understood, the organization and fanbase alike will look back on this offseason and be happy with how the plan unfolded.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
AOL Corp

Former NFL QB Jake Plummer is now a mushroom farmer in Colorado

If you ever wondered what former Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer is doing now, wonder no longer: Plummer is a co-founder of Mycolove Farm, which has been selling locally grown medicinal and culinary mushrooms and mushroom extracts 30 miles outside Denver since 2021. "It’s not like we...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Pro Bowl#Kc Chiefs#American Football#Patrick Mahomes Reveals#Afc West
The Spun

Look: Steelers Star T.J. Watt Got Married On Saturday

Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt officially tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Dani Rhodies on Saturday,'. Watt married Rhodes in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in front of a lot of family and friends. They met each other during college when they were both at Wisconsin. Watt obviously...
NFL
People

Who Is Justin Thomas' Fiancée? All About Jillian Wisniewski

Justin Thomas has a lot to celebrate. Not only did he win the 2022 PGA Championship in May, but the golf pro is also in the midst of planning a wedding. Thomas and his girlfriend of five years, Jillian Wisniewski, got engaged in November 2021, and as the golfer told PEOPLE in March 2022, he's more than happy to let Wisniewski take the lead.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
FanSided

Travis Kelce will never be NFL’s top statistical tight end

The Kansas City Chiefs have been blessed with not one, but two tight ends worth of the “greatest of all time” conversation. The Kansas City Chiefs have absolutely been spoiled with tight end talent for more than two decades. From 1997-2008, Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez dominated the gridiron, setting franchise records in receiving yards, receptions, and receiving touchdowns. When the Chiefs traded Gonzalez to the Atlanta Falcons, the tight end room became more pedestrian. That did not last for long, with Travis Kelce arriving in 2013.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Patrick Mahomes Found His Biggest Fan

Who wouldn’t be a fan of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes if only football skills are considered?. Yes, non-Chiefs fans might find it hard to admit that they admire the guy to some extent. But taking out team allegiances, it’s hard to not appreciate what he has achieved....
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Winners and losers from Baker Mayfield trade

The Cleveland Browns released an allbatross from around their necks when they unloaded quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers. The deal was first reported by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. Carolina sent a conditional fifth-round pick to Cleveland for Mayfield. The Panthers are responsible for just $5 million...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Cowboys sign Super Bowl winning linebacker out of the USFL

On Friday, the Dallas Cowboys made a couple of transactions, one of which is raising eyebrows. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Cowboys signed linebacker Christian Sam to a contract. They also fellow linebacker Devonte Bond on injured reserve and signed kicker Lirim Hajrullahu. Sam most recently played for...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Nick Kyrgios Was Furious With A Fan During Wimbledon Final

Nick Kyrgios has been unhappy with some of the fans at today's Wimbledon final. One woman in particular drew Kyrgios' ire. During the third set of his match against Novak Djokovic, he pleaded with the umpire to have her ejected. The 27-year-old Australian was angry at the woman for apparently...
TENNIS
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Shares Heartwarming Encounter With Fans Today

Paige Spiranac is one of many golfers who attended the American Century Championship tournament over the weekend. The social media star had a heartwarming experience that she wanted to share with everyone. Taking to Twitter, Spiranac shared a photo of two young girls she met at the event. She said...
GOLF
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
567K+
Followers
67K+
Post
312M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy