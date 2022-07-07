Interview: Contraception in high demand in the wake of Roe v. Wade reversal
(KTXL) — Managers of a San Francisco-based telehealth company are seeing concerns with an increased demand for birth control since the reversal of Roe v. Wade.
Sonseeahray spoke with the Director of Clinical Services at Nurx, Emily Rymland, about the high demand for emergency contraception in the wake of the Supreme Court’s reversal.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.
Comments / 3