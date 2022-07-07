ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interview: Contraception in high demand in the wake of Roe v. Wade reversal

By Sonseeahray Tonsall
(KTXL) — Managers of a San Francisco-based telehealth company are seeing concerns with an increased demand for birth control since the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Sonseeahray spoke with the Director of Clinical Services at Nurx, Emily Rymland, about the high demand for emergency contraception in the wake of the Supreme Court’s reversal.

