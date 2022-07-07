Florida is trying to eradicate the giant African land snail, again

The parents of a 12-year-old girl sent her on a plane alone thinking the airline would make sure she was safe, but she ended up lost in one of the nation's busiest airports. , where her mom, Monica Gilliam, lives, to her dad in Miami on an American Airlines flight.
SERIAL killer John List murdered his entire family and went on the run for 18 years after erasing himself from every photo in the house. The leafy town of Westfield, New Jersey was rocked to its core on December 7, 1971, when the bodies of three children and two women were discovered in a 19-room mansion.
It takes much less than a "Matrix" plot to make American workers afraid for their jobs: New research reveals they stress out when they have to work alongside robots. Even though many robots took on the most dangerous aspects of a job, employees still experienced heightened levels of distress and even turned to substance abuse, scientists report.
A baby born on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh, India has sparked disbelief. This is due to a rare condition that gives it four arms and four legs protruding from the stomach. The baby has been compared to Lakshmi, the Hindu Goddess of wealth, health, beauty, and prosperity and having multiple arms.
Comments / 0