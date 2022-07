EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The wife of a soldier says she was raped by her husband’s superior in the military when they were stationed at Fort Bliss back in 2017 but he wasn’t convicted on any charges until years later once more victims of his came forward. Leah Ramirez says Sgt. Randall Hughes raped […]

FORT BLISS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO