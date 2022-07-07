ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherburne County, MN

Man charged with assault following stabbing on 4th of July

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U7UuC_0gYBLFh600

Mid-morning headlines from July 7, 2022 02:11

SHERBURNE COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities in central Minnesota say a man is facing assault charges for allegedly stabbing a man on the Fourth of July.

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office said that 29-year-old Tyler Bober, of Cloquet, stabbed a man in the stomach early Monday at a home north of Zimmerman, near Elk Lake.  The victim, a 35-year-old Princeton man, was hospitalized and is expected to survive.

Investigators say the stabbing happened during an argument that turned into a fight. Bober fled the scene to a home in St. Cloud, where he was arrested.

Bober is facing a second-degree assault charge, the sheriff's office says. Zimmerman is located roughly 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

Comments / 0

Related
fox9.com

MPD: Man in his 20s fatally shot on Cedar Avenue South

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man in his early 20s died Sunday morning after a shooting in south Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Police Department said officers responded to a report of shots fired around 1:45 a.m. near the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue South. Upon arrival, officers located a man...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man in his 20s fatally shot in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A young man has died after more gun violence in Minneapolis.Police say a man in his 20s was shot on the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue South around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. He died at the hospital.No arrests have been made, but investigators say they believe the victim and suspect knew each other.This is the 47th homicide this year in Minneapolis  
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1520 The Ticket

Charges – Minnesota Man Admitted Killing Infant Daughter in 2009

Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - The father of a baby who died 12 years ago in the Twin Cities has been charged with the infant's death. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Benjamin Russell of Anoka was charged Friday with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of his three-month-old daughter in January 2009. A news release says Coon Rapids Police responded to a 911 report that an infant was not breathing and the child was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. At the time, her death was blamed on positional asphyxiation.
ANOKA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Zimmerman, MN
City
St. Cloud, MN
Sherburne County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Sherburne County, MN
City
Tyler, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Cloquet, MN
Zimmerman, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
kelo.com

Anoka, Minnesota, man arrested for death of infant daughter 13 years ago

ANOKA, MN (AP) — An Anoka, Minnesota, man has been arrested in connection with the death of his infant daughter 13 years ago in Coon Rapids. Authorities say the 37-year-old man told them earlier this month he was responsible for her death. He has been booked into the Anoka County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter but has not been formally charged. The 3-month-old girl died in January 2009, after paramedics responded to a report that she was not breathing. Despite lifesaving efforts, the girl was taken to the hospital and declared dead.
ANOKA, MN
WJON

State Patrol Street Racing Patrols Make Several Arrests

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota State Patrol says troopers made 250 traffic stops in Minneapolis on Saturday night. Fifty-two of the drivers were given a ticket for driving without a valid driver's license. Also, 20 people were arrested, 11 of the arrests were for driving while impaired. Troopers cited a group...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kfgo.com

Cloquet-area man arrested for July 4th stabbing

ZIMMERMAN, Minn. – A Cloquet-area man is facing a second-degree assault charge in connection with a stabbing on the Fourth of July near Zimmerman. Sherburne County sheriff’s deputies say 29-nine-year-old Tyler Bober is accused of stabbing a 35-year-old Princeton man in the stomach following an argument early Monday. The victim remains hospitalized and is expected to survive.
ZIMMERMAN, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis man hit, killed by vehicle during domestic dispute

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police say a domestic dispute turned fatal early Saturday morning after a man was hit by an SUV following an argument. Officers responded to a call around 3:20 a.m. for a domestic dispute near 1st Avenue South and 17th Street East, according to Officer Garrett Parten with the Minneapolis Police Department.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4th Of July#Violent Crime
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis man struck by car in domestic dispute, dies

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating a homicide they say happened after a domestic dispute.Police were called to the intersection of 1st Avenue South and 17th Street East around 3:20 a.m. They found a man in his 30s who had been struck by a vehicle multiple times.He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.Officials say the dispute happened between the man and a woman, who had previously been in a relationship. She drove an SUV from the road and hit the man, who was walking near a sidewalk.She was arrested at the scene.Police say it's the 46th homicide in the city this year. The man's identity has not been released.Local Domestic Violence ResourcesWomen's Advocateswww.wadvocates.orgCrisis Line: (651) 227-8284St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project https://www.stpaulintervention.org Crisis Line: (651) 645-2824Minnesota Day One www.dayoneservices.orgCrisis Line: 1-866-223-1111Esperanza United esperanzaunited.orgBilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Police: Woman hits, kills man with car in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a man died after getting hit by an SUV early Saturday morning near Loring Park. According to an official with the Minneapolis Police Department, at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute at 1st Avenue and 17th Street and when they arrived, they found a man in his 30s injured.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJON

Sheriff: Man Hospitalized After Stabbing, One Arrested

ZIMMERMAN -- A Cloquet-area man has been charged with second-degree assault, accused of stabbing a man during a fight early Monday at a home north of Zimmerman. The Sherburne County Sheriff says the victim is a 35-year-old Princeton man. He is hospitalized and expected to survive a stab wound to his stomach.
ZIMMERMAN, MN
boreal.org

Woman connected to murder, dismemberment of St. Paul man found on North Shore pleads guilty

A Duluth woman has pleaded guilty to her role in the killing and dismemberment of a St. Paul man whose body was found in Lake Superior. Tommi Hintz, 32, pleaded guilty last Tuesday to a charge of accomplice after the fact to felony murder. As part of the plea deal, the petition says a charge of interference with a dead body or scene of death – concealing a body, aiding and abetting was dismissed.
DULUTH, MN
kfgo.com

Two police officers sue George Floyd demonstrators

DES MOINES, IA – Two Iowa police officers are taking the unusual move of suing six people who participated in a 2020 protest in Des Moines after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. The lawsuit accuses them of assault and seeks monetary damages. All six people were arrested...
DES MOINES, IA
CBS Minnesota

3 men charged after officers intercept 40 pounds of meth headed to Minnesota

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- Following a year-long investigation, three men are facing drug charges in connection to 40 pounds of methamphetamine that was intercepted while on its way to the Twin Cities.Luis Alfredo Felix-Verdugo, of Las Vegas, Nevada, Ivan Trujillo-Palacios, of Apple Valley, and Axel Fuentes-Tlaseca, also of Apple Valley, are all facing four felony drug charges in Dakota County. court documents show. The charges come after the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped a carrier transporting a vehicle known to be used by Felix-Verdugo, in which officers found approximately 40 pounds of meth.Shortly after the meth was intercepted in Kansas, Trujillo-Palacios and Felix-Verdugo...
APPLE VALLEY, MN
WJON

Benton County Man Hurt in Stearns County Crash

BROCKWAY TOWNSHIP -- A Benton County man was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning. Stearns County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the intersection of County Road 3 and County Road 5 near Holdingford shortly after 6:30 a.m. The sheriff's office says 35-year-old Jeffrey Kaeter of Rice was heading...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hmong community holds vigil to honor Vadnais Lake victims

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. -- The Hmong community came together Saturday night to honor the memory of a family with a tragic end. Dozens brought flowers and lit candles for the three children and their parents who all died a week ago on July 1.The father, 27-year-old Yee Lee, died by suicide. The mother, 23-year-old Molly Cheng, drowned her three children and herself in Vadnais Lake.Through an interpreter, Cheng's father shared his emotional struggles over losing his daughter, son-in-law and three grandchildren, 5-year-old Phoenix, 4-year-old Quadrillion, and 3-year-old Estella."My grandchildren have always lifted me up until this point, and I don't...
VADNAIS HEIGHTS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
66K+
Followers
22K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy