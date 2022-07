Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Season 4 of Stranger Things.Anyone who has watched the first season of Stranger Things can attest that Dr. Martin Brenner (played by Matthew Modine) was portrayed as a villain. He was the realistic counterpart to the Demogorgon and its fantastical evil endeavors. After all, it was only through the guidance of Dr. Brenner that Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) allowed for the Demogorgon to emerge into reality in the first place. This trend of Dr. Brenner being a villainous character continued to unfold as Season 2 revealed more heinous acts that the scientist had committed, including setting up a conspiracy to take Eleven away from her mother at birth and further harming the mother when she attempted to take her daughter back. Season 3 went quiet about Dr. Brenner, which made his reveal of being alive in Season 4 all the more surprising.

