The Houston Astros have a notable absence from their lineup on Sunday, as Yordan Alvarez was scratched from the game due to an apparent injury. Alvarez was expected to play against the Oakland Athletics, however, it appears his hand injury has begun to act up again, prompting the Astros to exercise caution when it comes to the star slugger. According to Danielle Lerner, the Astros plan to give their star slugger the next few days to get right, meaning he’ll likely miss their series with the Los Angeles Angels.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO