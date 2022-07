In the wake of James Caan's passing, a multitude of his past co-stars and admirers have taken to social media to celebrate the Hollywood titan's sweeping legacy and the upstanding man that he was. One of Caan's most recent co-stars, Pierce Brosnan, posted a heartfelt tribute to the actor who was a source of inspiration for him, as well as many others, as is evident from the outpouring of love. It isn't often that a loss is so deeply felt by such an astounding number of people, but the response to this stellar talent has sent tremors through the industry and fans.

