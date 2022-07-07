ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Ocala resident weighs in on airport expansion, grocer options

By Reader Submission
ocala-news.com
 3 days ago

When we moved to Ocala five years ago, what we found so wonderful was that it was a smaller city filled with beautiful parks, nice shops, a lovely and quaint downtown, and good people. It always amazes me when I hear newcomers to our beautiful community complain about the...

www.ocala-news.com

villages-news.com

$5,200 fine should not be forgiven

The $5,200 fine should not be forgiven. A lien should have been applied to the property and collected in 2021 when it was sold to the LLC. If a lien was on property and title company failed to collect at sale, then title company should pay. If The Villages failed to apply lien to property, then they are at fault and should forgive debt.
THE VILLAGES, FL
point2homes.com

846 KLINE STREET, The Villages, Sumter County, FL, 32162

LOCATION/BOND PAID/GOLF CART GARAGE/ 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM Gardenia Floor Plan in The Village of Virginia Trace! Large CORNER LOT with GOLF CART GARAGE. Illuminated by 5 SOLAR TUBES spread across the home! Features an EXTENDED LANAI with built-in WET BAR and Chattahoochee River Rock flooring. Stacked-stone PATIO WITH GAZEBO extends from Lanai. 6” CROWN MOULDING and Window SHUTTERS Throughout! ROOF 2020, TANKLESS HOT WATER HEATER 2019. GAS-LOG FIREPLACE. HARDWOOD FLOORS. The spacious kitchen boasts upgraded STAINLESS appliances, GRANITE countertops and backsplash, and PULL-OUTS in cabinetry for ease of access. WAINSCOTING in kitchen. Split floor plan with POCKET DOOR to Guest Suite, great for privacy when hosting or working in home office! Built-in MURPHY BED and LARGE WINDOW in office/study. Guest bathroom equipped with tub/shower combo and SOLAR TUBE! The owner’s suite features SLIDING GLASS DOORS for additional LANAI ACCESS, DUAL WALK-IN CLOSETS, Corian Counters with DOUBLE VANITY, and a GLASS DOOR Shower. Other Features Include Whole-house Water Filtration System, Built-in cabinetry and UTILITY SINK in the Garage, ATTIC with pull-down stairs, Lightning Protection System, and much more. This home could be the next chapter in YOUR story.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

0710 Chronicle week in review: Inverness makes way for 2023 road construction, big retail plaza construction gets closer, mall set to close Aug. 30 and drivers need to lower the noise

After decades of talking about the need to widen U.S. 41, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has scheduled a project that will widen U.S. 41 between State Road 44 and the Withlacoochee State Trail bridge from two lanes to a four-lane divided road with bike lanes and sidewalks. Unfortunately,...
INVERNESS, FL
floridaconstructionnews.com

Miller Construction launching construction on warehouse in Ocala Airport Logistics Park

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. Miller Construction Company will start construction in early June on a speculative warehouse at Airport Logistics Park in Ocala for Boyd+Mox Industrial Development. The 100,090-sq. ft. space is currently designed as a single, open shell.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Beautiful Sunrise Over Dunnellon Pasture

Check out this beautiful sunrise over a pasture in Dunnellon. Thanks to Kim William for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
DUNNELLON, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident voices concerns on low wages, rising expenses

My granddaughter just graduated from high school and found a job that pays $13 an hour, and it’s only part-time because they don’t have full-time jobs. They don’t offer healthcare for part-time workers, and they won’t give you full-time because they would have to pay for your health insurance. There is also no transportation in west Ocala. How is my granddaughter supposed to travel to work?
OCALA, FL
US News and World Report

10 Affordable Places to Rent an Apartment in Retirement

Here's where you can find a retirement apartment for less than $900 per month. Renting an apartment in an affordable city can help keep your retirement costs low and allow you to receive assistance with home maintenance and repairs. Apartments are often located in walkable neighborhoods that are close to stores, restaurants, services and entertainment options. A rental is also an excellent way to test out a potential retirement spot and easily move on if the place does not meet your expectations. While rental rates are climbing nationwide, some desirable retirement locations have affordable rental apartments. Here's a look at the places that scored well in the U.S. News Best Places to Retire ranking for 2022 where the median rent is less than $900 per month.
OCALA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Employee accused of stealing $25,000 from Leesburg kitchen and bath company

An employee is accused of stealing more than $25,000 from a Leesburg kitchen and bath design and installation company. Manuel Antonio Diaz, 32, of Fruitland Park was considered a trusted employee of Bailey Industries located at 1107 Thomas Ave. in Leesburg and had been given use of a company credit card.
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Rapid growth paves way for property tax reduction in Sumter County

A proposed Sumter County 2022-23 budget would provide staffing for ambulances and cut the property tax rate while increasing general fund expenditures. Commissioners are expected to take their first look at the proposed $310-million budget Tuesday morning. Final adoption is scheduled in late September after two public hearings. The 2022-23 fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Adoption event for homeless Chihuahuas set at PetSmart in Lady Lake

A Chihuahua adoption event has been scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday at PetSmart in Lady Lake. The event will be hosted by Quality of Life Rehab and Rescue Inc., which be bringing 16 Chihuahuas looking for adoption. “These Chihuahuas are a result of an eviction case. Their owner was...
LADY LAKE, FL
niceville.com

Captain D’s continues expansion in Florida

FLORIDA – Florida loves seafood and Captain D’s, a popular fast-casual seafood restaurant, is continuing its expansion in the Sunshine State to meet the demand, Captain D’s has announced. Captain D’s opened a new location this week in Spring Hill and says additional locations are coming soon...
FLORIDA STATE
Villages Daily Sun

Churning out champions on Florida's horse farms

Amid scenic pastureland 20 minutes north of Ocala sits a small farm called Magic Oaks. It's the birthplace of Medina Spirit, the star-crossed colt who hit the finish line first at last year's Kentucky Derby. Only a few miles away you'll find the McKethan Brothers Training Center. That's where American...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Ocala residents see an increase in their utility bill

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala residents are now feeling the effects of a decision the city council voted on earlier in the summer. On May 17 the Ocala City Council voted unanimously to increase the power cost adjustment from 2.8 cents to 5.6 cents. Staff said the power cost adjustment...
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Ocala International Airport anticipates more development

The Ocala City Council approved two agenda items Tuesday, July 5, during its regularly scheduled meeting, both relating to the Ocala International Airport (OIA). Only three city council members were present for the meeting: Jim Hilty, Ire Bethea and Kristin Dreyer. The first agenda item involved a letter of intent...
OCALA, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Model train show pulls into Savannah

As a child, Jack Bonniwell fell in love with model trains when he received a Marx O-scale train set as a Christmas gift. Now he hopes to instill a love of trains in younger generations by showing them some of his current models and their layouts. Bonniwell and the rest of The Villages Railroad Historical Society will share their love of the hobby at the Camp Villages model train show, taking place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at Savannah Center. The event is free and registration is not necessary. “It’s a disappearing hobby,” said Bonniwell, of the Village of Dunedin. “The goal of the show is to encourage young people to be interested in trains by playing with and collecting them.”
THE VILLAGES, FL

