Acadiana Live: Veteran’s Month Giveaway

Acadiana men like to look good and it all starts with grooming. Hair and beard are also crucial to Acadiana business males and blue-collar men who want to look good. The barber shop or salon you choose can make a difference in the way you look, finding the one that's right for you matters.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge native Miranda Thomas has joined the WAFB 9NEWS Team as a reporter. Miranda, a 2019 graduate of Southern University, comes to WAFB from a television station in Alexandria, LA where she also worked as a reporter. While at Southern, she wrote for the...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Money is tight for many in the Capital City. The Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge is noticing it when it comes to applications. Many of them have been denied recently due to income. The organization is known to partner people with Habitat to...
When teachers and students return to school in Louisiana after the summer break, it will mostly be without masks, social distancing, quarantines or other restrictions imposed because of COVID-19. After Gov. John Bel Edwards’ decision in March to lift the public health emergency declaration that he’d first issued two years...
Two From Louisiana Killed in Crash on LA 182, Both Unrestrained. Louisiana – On July 9, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers from LSP Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 182 near Nap Lane in St. Landry Parish at 10:30 p.m. on July 8, 2022. Krisalyn Thomas, 19, and Joseph Chevis, 56, both of Opelousas, Louisiana, were killed in the crash.
We think this is not only a great day to enjoy macaroni but to celebrate all that Macaroni KID is about! As a Publisher for just a little over a year, one of my favorite things is working with our community!. I love sharing news about the new Food Truck...
The relics of St. Bernadette Soubirous, on an exhibit tour in the United States since April, will be displayed from July 12-14 at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 914 St. John St., Lafayette. St. Bernadette, from Lourdes, France, witnessed apparitions of the Holy Mother, who asked for a...
A viral video of a Lafayette road rage incident is making its rounds on social media. The video shows two men exchanging words in the middle of traffic before actually coming to blows. Based on landmarks, the incident takes place on Johnston Street near Ridge Road in front of the Time Plaza shopping center.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Yard Milkshake Bar is celebrating its first year in Baton Rouge on Saturday, July 9. The first 25 customers who come at noon will receive a free cookie dough pop. Customers can enter a drawing for a basket full of goodies at the end of the event. Items on the milkshake bar’s menu include a birthday cake-themed treat and a Fourth of July-themed treat. Find the full menu here.
DOTHAN - At least 14 troubled teens from Louisiana were kicked out of an Alabama jail aimed at rehabilitating kids following a riot they caused this week. District Attorney Tony Clayton and the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said they were notified Thursday to come pick up the juveniles. Over the past couple of years, local jurisdictions have been sending troubled teens to Alabama because there are no facilities in Louisiana to take them.
Someone was filming a moose in a field, that was near a highway, when the moose ran from the field and into the roadway. The person filming the animal saw that the moose was going to be on the road as oncoming traffic approached, and they honked their horn in an attempt to stop the moose.
Well folks, the moment many of you have been waiting for is here; The Chimes Restaurant & Tap Room construction has begun at the corner of Kaliste Saloom Road & Camellia Boulevard. The Chimes is a Baton Rouge-based restaurant & tap room with a large following and well-known throughout South...
Late one evening, students at T.M. Landry College Prep surround Michael Landry as he begins one of his sermon-like speeches. “Come on y’all, we in Breaux Bridge. Nobody expects you to do anything. And for you to leave your mark, you’re going to have to do something that other people say cannot be accomplished,” Landry says.
This gumbo is as dark as Nick Saban's heart, but it tastes like Ed Orgeron's accent. It might not be for everybody. Every time I order it, the server gives the disclaimer "have you had our gumbo before?" But every time they do, I say "yes, and I want it again."
The Fourth of July has come and gone, but that doesn't mean there's nothing left in the week to celebrate. In fact, you can give yourself permission to break your diet by indulging in one of the South's food favorites while celebrating National Fried Chicken Day. Yes, Wednesday, July 6,...
Riley Landry is this week’s Acadiana Kidcaster! Riley is seven years old and goes to Opelousas Catholic. He says he likes sunny weather and likes to play with his dog and video games. He is also quite the character with a great personality!
