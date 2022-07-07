ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Acadiana Live: Veteran’s Month Giveaway

By Lidia Alcala
KLFY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Jockey...

www.klfy.com

WAFB

BR native Miranda Thomas joins 9NEWS Team

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge native Miranda Thomas has joined the WAFB 9NEWS Team as a reporter. Miranda, a 2019 graduate of Southern University, comes to WAFB from a television station in Alexandria, LA where she also worked as a reporter. While at Southern, she wrote for the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two From Louisiana Killed in Crash on LA 182, Both Unrestrained

Two From Louisiana Killed in Crash on LA 182, Both Unrestrained. Louisiana – On July 9, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers from LSP Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 182 near Nap Lane in St. Landry Parish at 10:30 p.m. on July 8, 2022. Krisalyn Thomas, 19, and Joseph Chevis, 56, both of Opelousas, Louisiana, were killed in the crash.
OPELOUSAS, LA
macaronikid.com

Macaroni KID New Iberia Recommends

We think this is not only a great day to enjoy macaroni but to celebrate all that Macaroni KID is about! As a Publisher for just a little over a year, one of my favorite things is working with our community!. I love sharing news about the new Food Truck...
NEW IBERIA, LA
brproud.com

BR milkshake bar to celebrate first year, giving out free treats

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Yard Milkshake Bar is celebrating its first year in Baton Rouge on Saturday, July 9. The first 25 customers who come at noon will receive a free cookie dough pop. Customers can enter a drawing for a basket full of goodies at the end of the event. Items on the milkshake bar’s menu include a birthday cake-themed treat and a Fourth of July-themed treat. Find the full menu here.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Louisiana's troubled teens unwelcome in Alabama after causing riot at facility this week

DOTHAN - At least 14 troubled teens from Louisiana were kicked out of an Alabama jail aimed at rehabilitating kids following a riot they caused this week. District Attorney Tony Clayton and the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said they were notified Thursday to come pick up the juveniles. Over the past couple of years, local jurisdictions have been sending troubled teens to Alabama because there are no facilities in Louisiana to take them.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Current Media

What does the T.M. Landry scandal say about American education?

Late one evening, students at T.M. Landry College Prep surround Michael Landry as he begins one of his sermon-like speeches. “Come on y’all, we in Breaux Bridge. Nobody expects you to do anything. And for you to leave your mark, you’re going to have to do something that other people say cannot be accomplished,” Landry says.
KLFY.com

Acadiana Kidcaster- Riley Landry

Riley Landry is this week’s Acadiana Kidcaster! Riley is seven years old and goes to Opelousas Catholic. He says he likes sunny weather and likes to play with his dog and video games. He is also quite the character with a great personality!

