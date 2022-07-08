ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Massive fire at Tropicana Flea Market

By Joe Gorchow
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EpsRv_0gYBFhrE00

Tropicana Flea Market businesses suffer significant loss after massive fire 01:44

MIAMI - People's life work was destroyed Thursday when a blaze wiped out many businesses at the Tropicana Flea Market.

Around 100 firefighters and a 10-person command team responded to contain the fire, which officials say began at a food truck.

"All that area got quickly consumed by fire," explained Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Deputy Fire Chief Ray Jadallah.

Jadallah says about 40% of the businesses in the flea market sustained significant losses.

"Various shops from machinery, retail, vehicle parts, and furnishings," he said.

One man suffered burns from the blaze to his arms and shoulders.

It's unclear if he's the same person transported to the trauma center for injuries.

"I walked all the way in and saw a portable gas tank; the cooking gas tank exploded," said an eyewitness, describing the early moments before the fire spread.

Officials say it spread 150 feet within the market and into the neighboring warehouse, where different types of birds and rabbits were kept.

"We were able to pull out two dozen of those various animals. Unfortunately, we had quite a few that succumbed to the fire and the smoke."

Concerned owners watched from a distance as crews worked to extinguish the fire.

"I'm really sad and heartbroken," shared Dari Espinoza.

She sold name-brand clothing and shoes, having invested $45,000 into the business. Unfortunately, she didn't have insurance.

Miguel invested his life savings into two shops at the flea market. He said both were destroyed in the fire. He adds he's heartbroken and just wants to know what happened.

Business owners at the flea market are devastated, not knowing what their future holds after their life's work was destroyed.

It took a little more than an hour for crews on the scene to get the fire under control, eventually putting it out late Thursday night.

Two fire rescue units will stay overnight to monitor the area. There's a chance crews come in the morning to clear out the warehouse.

Officials say they were able to save the south end and east end of the flea market.

And no fire personnel on the scene were injured.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Man injured after falling off boat near Bal Harbour

BAL HARBOUR, Fla. – A man suffered serious injuries on Saturday after falling off a boat near Bal Harbour. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel used a helicopter to take him to the hospital at about 11:30 a.m., at the Haulover Sandbar. Witnesses at the Haulover Inlet and Beach Park saw...
BAL HARBOUR, FL
NBC Miami

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Shooting Outside of Market in Brownsville

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that took place outside of a Foodland Market in Northwest Miami-Dade on Sunday morning. The incident occurred in the county’s Brownsville neighborhood at 4719 NW 32nd Avenue. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene and located an adult male with a gunshot...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Accidents
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
point2homes.com

8026 N Savannah Cir, Davie, Broward County, FL, 33328

Highly sought one story 3-bedroom plus office, 3 full bathrooms, 2.5 garage home with Pool & Spa in Lake Estates at Rolling Hills. Main areas have high ceilings and large windows (some w/ remote electric shades). Large master bedroom & large bathroom. Custom closet w/ bonus security safe. New roof is only ONE year old. Recent upgrades include new HVAC system (2022), Hot Water Tank (2021), and Pool Pump. Within the last 5 years, the whole kitchen was completely remodeled, new appliances, accordion shutters, and front & rear impact doors. Whole house standby generator with underground 500-gal LP tank (2021). Gated (maned) luxury Davie community with 9-hole golf course access, cable & internet.Located near hospital, universities, shopping, restaurants, and highways.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Accident#The Tropicana Flea Market
Click10.com

Arsonist sets BSO patrol car on fire with deputy still inside

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit are asking for the public’s help identifying the arsonist who used a lit flare to set a deputy’s patrol car on fire. Authorities said the deputy was inside the vehicle when the incident...
Click10.com

Man accused of killing animals with a pellet gun in Hialeah Gardens

HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. – A man used a pellet gun to kill animals in Hialeah Gardens, police said. Business owners and neighboring residents found dead ducks, iguanas, ibises, and other animals. Eventually, surveillance video helped them solve the mystery. Investigators identified the culprit as Redy Diaz Laurencio. While Florida...
HIALEAH GARDENS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Talk Media

SPOTLIGHT: Osteria Mazzi Brings a Pizza of Italy to Coral Springs

A new Italian restaurant opens its doors to Coral Springs, offering Naples-style wood-fired pizza, pasta, and more. Osteria Mazzi is named after Florence-born Stefano Mazzi, whose passion for cooking took him to California 20 years ago, where he started his first restaurant. After ten years, he moved to Aventura and founded Mazzi Cucina, Cacio e Peppe, and My Way Italian Steakhouse in North Miami Beach.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Click10.com

Man led 3-county chase after shooting woman in West Park

WEST PARK, Fla. – Deputies arrested a 41-year-old man who was accused of shooting a woman and endangering drivers’ lives during a three-county police pursuit. Shawn Williams, of Hollywood, is the suspect in a shooting during a domestic dispute on Saturday near the intersection of Southwest 42nd Avenue and 18th Street in West Park.
WEST PARK, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Crime Update: $30K in Cash Stolen From Victim’s Home

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through July 4, 2022. A person was the victim of Burglary Conveyance on 07/02/2022. The victim alleged that an unknown person entered his driveway and attempted to enter his vehicle by trying the door handle.
PARKLAND, FL
WFLA

Florida window washer dies after falling from building

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (NBC/WFLA) – A window washer died after falling from a building in Miami-Dade County on Wednesday. It happened around 2:30 p.m. in Coral Gables, at a building near Salzedo Street. According to fire officials, the man fell from the scaffold and died at the scene. The...
CORAL GABLES, FL
Click10.com

Deputies search for missing Pompano Beach teen

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward County deputies are searching for a 15-year-old boy missing from Pompano Beach, according to the sheriff’s office. Joshua Watkins was last seen around 7:25 a.m. Friday near the 100 block of Northeast 30th Court, according to a BSO news release. He was believed to be walking toward Crystal Lakes Middle School at 3551 NE 3rd Ave.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
islandernews.com

Intracoastal mansion sells for $28.5 million, setting sales record

A 13,800-square-foot, seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom home, which has been on the market several times, and last listed for $35 million, has been sold to an unidentified European buyer for $28.5 million. The mansion, located in the exclusive and gated Sagamore Cove community in Las Olas Isles, sold for about $4 million...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Major Police Situation On I-95: Shooting Suspect In Custody

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A suspect wanted for a shooting in Broward County was found this evening in Miami. That suspect then led police on a chase through Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach County. The pursuit ended near I-95 and Congress Avenue.
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
70K+
Followers
19K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy