Massive fire at Tropicana Flea Market

Tropicana Flea Market businesses suffer significant loss after massive fire 01:44

MIAMI - People's life work was destroyed Thursday when a blaze wiped out many businesses at the Tropicana Flea Market.

Around 100 firefighters and a 10-person command team responded to contain the fire, which officials say began at a food truck.

"All that area got quickly consumed by fire," explained Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Deputy Fire Chief Ray Jadallah.

Jadallah says about 40% of the businesses in the flea market sustained significant losses.

"Various shops from machinery, retail, vehicle parts, and furnishings," he said.

One man suffered burns from the blaze to his arms and shoulders.

It's unclear if he's the same person transported to the trauma center for injuries.

"I walked all the way in and saw a portable gas tank; the cooking gas tank exploded," said an eyewitness, describing the early moments before the fire spread.

Officials say it spread 150 feet within the market and into the neighboring warehouse, where different types of birds and rabbits were kept.

"We were able to pull out two dozen of those various animals. Unfortunately, we had quite a few that succumbed to the fire and the smoke."

Concerned owners watched from a distance as crews worked to extinguish the fire.

"I'm really sad and heartbroken," shared Dari Espinoza.

She sold name-brand clothing and shoes, having invested $45,000 into the business. Unfortunately, she didn't have insurance.

Miguel invested his life savings into two shops at the flea market. He said both were destroyed in the fire. He adds he's heartbroken and just wants to know what happened.

Business owners at the flea market are devastated, not knowing what their future holds after their life's work was destroyed.

It took a little more than an hour for crews on the scene to get the fire under control, eventually putting it out late Thursday night.

Two fire rescue units will stay overnight to monitor the area. There's a chance crews come in the morning to clear out the warehouse.

Officials say they were able to save the south end and east end of the flea market.

And no fire personnel on the scene were injured.