ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, FL

Buck With New Antlers In Williston

By Reader Submission
ocala-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the fuzzy new antlers on...

www.ocala-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
ocala-news.com

Beautiful Sunrise Over Dunnellon Pasture

Check out this beautiful sunrise over a pasture in Dunnellon. Thanks to Kim William for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
DUNNELLON, FL
WCJB

Thousands of dogs competed for best in show at the World Equestrian Center

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Thousands of dogs were at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala for the Citrus County Kennel Club dog show. All breeds including English Bulldogs, Fox Terriers and Irish Wolfhounds competed against each other during the three-day event. Professional to junior handlers showed off their furry friends...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Marilyn Eva Pineau

Marilyn Eva (Turner) Pineau went to be with Jesus on July 4, 2022. She was 89 years old and she was the widow of Clifford Carl Pineau. They were married for 44 years before his death in 1994. They raised 4 children, (1 boy and 3 girls). They have 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. They lived in Salem, N.H,, Ayers Village. Ma, No. Andover, Ma., Wildwood, Fl. and Ocala, Fl. She was a member of the Wildwood United Methodist Church (Wildwood, Fl) and Maranatha Baptist Church (Ocala, Fl.)
OCALA, FL
point2homes.com

846 KLINE STREET, The Villages, Sumter County, FL, 32162

LOCATION/BOND PAID/GOLF CART GARAGE/ 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM Gardenia Floor Plan in The Village of Virginia Trace! Large CORNER LOT with GOLF CART GARAGE. Illuminated by 5 SOLAR TUBES spread across the home! Features an EXTENDED LANAI with built-in WET BAR and Chattahoochee River Rock flooring. Stacked-stone PATIO WITH GAZEBO extends from Lanai. 6” CROWN MOULDING and Window SHUTTERS Throughout! ROOF 2020, TANKLESS HOT WATER HEATER 2019. GAS-LOG FIREPLACE. HARDWOOD FLOORS. The spacious kitchen boasts upgraded STAINLESS appliances, GRANITE countertops and backsplash, and PULL-OUTS in cabinetry for ease of access. WAINSCOTING in kitchen. Split floor plan with POCKET DOOR to Guest Suite, great for privacy when hosting or working in home office! Built-in MURPHY BED and LARGE WINDOW in office/study. Guest bathroom equipped with tub/shower combo and SOLAR TUBE! The owner’s suite features SLIDING GLASS DOORS for additional LANAI ACCESS, DUAL WALK-IN CLOSETS, Corian Counters with DOUBLE VANITY, and a GLASS DOOR Shower. Other Features Include Whole-house Water Filtration System, Built-in cabinetry and UTILITY SINK in the Garage, ATTIC with pull-down stairs, Lightning Protection System, and much more. This home could be the next chapter in YOUR story.
THE VILLAGES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williston, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
City
Ocala, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Villages Daily Sun

Churning out champions on Florida's horse farms

Amid scenic pastureland 20 minutes north of Ocala sits a small farm called Magic Oaks. It's the birthplace of Medina Spirit, the star-crossed colt who hit the finish line first at last year's Kentucky Derby. Only a few miles away you'll find the McKethan Brothers Training Center. That's where American...
FLORIDA STATE
niceville.com

Captain D’s continues expansion in Florida

FLORIDA – Florida loves seafood and Captain D’s, a popular fast-casual seafood restaurant, is continuing its expansion in the Sunshine State to meet the demand, Captain D’s has announced. Captain D’s opened a new location this week in Spring Hill and says additional locations are coming soon...
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Properties of The Villages sales representative to lose license in golf cart DUI

A Properties of The Villages sales representative will lose her driver’s license as a result of a drunk driving arrest in which she was at the wheel of a golf cart. Leigh Ann Ebersole, 46, who lives at 718 Sheppard Way in the Village of Caroline, was driving a multi-color Club Car golf cart at 8:52 p.m. March 4 on Old Camp Road and Old Mill Run when she was pulled over because the golf cart’s headlights were not illuminated.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
ocala-news.com

Thomas Gerald Dantzman

Thomas Gerald Dantzman, 88 years of age, of Ocala, Florida, passed away on June 26, 2022 at Ocala Regional Hospital, Ocala, Florida. Thomas was born in Appleton, Wisconsin to George and Aurelia Dantzman on October 30, 1933. He went to high school at Bay View High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and graduated in 1953. He went on to earn a certificate in Accounting from The University of Utah in Salt Lake City. He worked as a Supervisor for International Contract Administration for Bucyrus International Corporation for 27 years.
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antlers#Fuzzy#Https
ocala-news.com

Domonique Travion Hargraves

Domonique Travion Hargraves was born on September 21, 1992, to Randy Lee Hargraves and Kawanda Lakita Bradshaw. He was called home on July 2, 2022. Domonique received his formal education through the Marion County Public School System. He had a passion for life, his family, exercise, and music. He was...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

0710 Chronicle week in review: Inverness makes way for 2023 road construction, big retail plaza construction gets closer, mall set to close Aug. 30 and drivers need to lower the noise

After decades of talking about the need to widen U.S. 41, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has scheduled a project that will widen U.S. 41 between State Road 44 and the Withlacoochee State Trail bridge from two lanes to a four-lane divided road with bike lanes and sidewalks. Unfortunately,...
INVERNESS, FL
ocala-news.com

Walter Anthony Childress

Walter Anthony Childress, 80, born March 25, 1942 in Washington, District of Columbia, to Walter Franklin Childress and Catherine Inez McCready Childress, passed away June 29, 2022 in Ocala, Marion County, Florida. Walt served in the United States Navy, was an electrician, loved to travel and spend time with his...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Festival at Fort King seeking vendors, demonstrators

The Festival at Fort King will return in December, and the City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is seeking vendors and demonstrators to participate in the historic-themed event. The popular annual event will take place on Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.,...
OCALA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
ocala-news.com

Firefighters extinguish half-acre wildfire in Ocala

Local firefighters battled a half-acre wildfire on Saturday afternoon in northeast Ocala. According to a social media post from Ocala Fire Rescue, units consisting of Engine 5 and Engine 2 were dispatched to the 3100 block of NE 42nd Road at approximately 2:34 p.m. due to reports of a wildfire.
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy