Nearly half of all Ukrainian entrepreneurs are preparing to reopen their business this year amid prospects that the war could end by winter, according to a survey. In a new study by Gradus Research that was published by Ukrainska Pravda, 49% of entrepreneurs said they believe the acute phase of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would end by winter this year, adding that they are now preparing plans to reopen their businesses around the same time.

ECONOMY ・ 2 HOURS AGO