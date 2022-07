FAIRFIELD (KPIX) -- The family of a grandfather who was attacked while trying to enter their Fairfield home offered a warning Sunday to their community and others around the Bay Area to be vigilant against neighborhood crime."When I actually watched the full video from the beginning, it just hurts my heart, I definitely didn't want that to happen to my father-in-law or anyone else," Warren Caimol told KPIX. Home surveillance video shows Caimol's father-in-law about to enter their house when a pistol-wielding man dressed in black hooded jacket accosts him on the front porch. Caimol was inside with his newborn son...

FAIRFIELD, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO