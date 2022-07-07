ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

New public art exhibit draws attention to the drying Great Salt Lake

By KSL.com
upr.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY — Jacob Brooks' latest painting is quite simple, so simple that his 3-year-old son can understand the message Brooks is trying to convey. It's a California gull with a sego lily on its chest — Utah's state bird and flower — sprawled across the canvas. The bird is...

www.upr.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Utah fire officials report weather to be 'more favorable' as Jacob City Fire grows

STOCKTON — Two more fires sparked in Utah on Saturday, according to Utah Fire Info. Utah Fire Info reported that the Jacob City Fire located east of Stockton in Tooele County had quickly grown because of erratic winds and was estimated at between 2,300 and 2,500 acres on Saturday evening. Campers in Middle Canyon were evacuated, according to fire officials.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

UPDATE: Jacob City Fire caused by human

UPDATE: Jacob City Fire caused by human JULY 10, 2022 / 3:51 P.M. UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – As of Sunday, Utah Fire Info (UFI) reports that the Jacob City Fire is less active, though it is picking up as the temperature outside rises. In a Jacob City Fire update posted on Twitter, UFI responded […]
STOCKTON, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Entertainment
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
California State
Salt Lake City, UT
Entertainment
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
City
Provo, UT
State
Utah State
ABC4

Record breaking heat potential for your weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – High heat is back in the Beehive State and we are looking at the potential of record-breaking heat Saturday, July 9th. A new heat advisory is posted for our most populated counties in northern Utah including Salt Lake County, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Northern Wasatch Front, and Utah Valley. The […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salt Water#Art#Lake Ecosystem
kslnewsradio.com

Two new fires start up in Utah on Saturday

Update: July 9, 2022 8:15 p.m. Officials in Stockton have ordered that no outside watering take place as a result of damage done to the town’s watering system from the Jacon City Fire. This order is in place until further notice. As conditions improve, the water department will update...
STOCKTON, UT
ksl.com

How many consecutive days will Salt Lake City see triple-digit heat?

SALT LAKE CITY — Talk about a heat wave. Temperatures at the National Weather Service's station at Salt Lake City International Airport neared 100 degrees yet again on Thursday. KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said you might as well get used to it because Utah's capital is expected to flirt with triple-digit temperatures the next little bit, based on current weather models.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
idahofallsmagazine.com

A Natural Excursion Far From Home

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK isn’t the only place to spot bison within driving distance from Idaho Falls. If you’re willing to make a slightly longer trek (about 3 hours from Idaho Falls to Utah), then you will not only get to spot the four-legged beasts the west is known for, but you will also get to explore some new scenery in a different state.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Axios Salt Lake City

Three budget-friendly private pools to rent near Salt Lake City

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which is now betting the market for opening up private homes to leisure activities extends beyond shutdowns.1. Pool with a viewKick back at this luxe pool overlooking the city, with plenty of room for dining.Location: Salt Lake City.Cost: $80 per hour for up to five guests ($5 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 10. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com2. Awesome East Bench poolWith cushioned patio furniture and lush greenery, this spot feels like a resort getaway.Location: Salt Lake City (East Bench).Cost: $75 per hour for up to five guests ($10 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 40. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com3. Private saltwater poolHost your next gathering at this suburban oasis, featuring a diving board and fire pit.Location: Cedar Hills.Cost: $45 per hour for up to 15 guests ($3 per hour, per guest after 15 guests).Number of guests: Up to 35. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
american-rails.com

Utah Scenic Train Rides

If you are interested in Utah scenic train rides visit the Heber Valley Railroad in Heber City. This tourist attraction is the state's most popular (and only) excursion; the current operation has utilized the former Denver & Rio Grande Western Provo-Heber City branch since the 1990s. Its trains are typically...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Jacob City Fire in Tooele County nearly doubles in one day

STOCKTON, Utah (KUTV) — The Jacob City Fire, which began just east of Stockton, was estimated to be 2,100 acres before 7 p.m. Saturday. Within about 18 hours, the size of the wildfire nearly doubled. Utah Fire Info reported the fire was estimated at almost 4,000 acres and zero...
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
FOX 13 News

Temperature records could be shattered during scorching Utah weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Temperature records aren't expected to just be broken in northern Utah over the weekend, they could be shattered. A heat wave blanketing most of the state will keep the mercury in thermometers in the triple-digits with no break in sight. In addition, the hot weather combined with windy conditions and low humidity has placed half of Utah under a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger through Saturday evening.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy