(WGHP) — You may find some good news the next time you go to fill up your tank. North Carolina was fortunate to have never hit an average of $5 per gallon of gas, though the fear was certainly there. In California, prices broke $6.40 a gallon, Oregon topped $5.50 and New York just barely crossed $5, according to GasBuddy. North Carolina’s peak in mid-June was just under $4.70.

TRAFFIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO