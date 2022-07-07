Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame selects Luther Dorr for 2022 Class

It’s hard to mention Princeton’s Luther Dorr without thinking of baseball.

Dorr has been instrumental to baseball in the local community for decades, pouring in countless hours to America’s pastime, dating back to the 1950s.

The lifelong passion for Dorr recently resulted in him being selected to the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 via a first ballot vote.

Though knowing he was up for consideration to be a part of the class, Dorr still couldn’t believe the news when selected.

“It’s unbelievable. I knew the stuff was sent in to be considered but I was surprised and very thankful to be selected,” said Dorr.

The selection was seven decades in the making.

Early life

Dorr’s baseball obsession began when he was seven, he said.

“My dad, who wasn’t a big baseball and really wasn’t much of a sports guy, made me listen to the Dodgers and Yankees World Series in 1949,” said Dorr as that sparked an interest in the sport.

Moving up from Tracy, Minnesota to rural Princeton four years later, Dorr began hanging around the Santiago town ball team.

Watching many games, it wasn’t long before Dorr got his shot to play for Santiago. At 13 years old, Dorr stepped into the box for the first time as a player for the team.

“Summer of 56’, the manager sent me up to bat and my knees were shaking,” he said.

That sparked a 47-year career playing town team baseball.

Princeton connection

As Dorr’s baseball career continued, he didn’t suit up for the Tigers for another few years.

Playing his high school career at Bethany Lutheran High School, the summers of 1959 and 1960 had Dorr begin his legion baseball connection to Princeton, suiting up for the Tigers.

From there, Dorr finished his high school career before attending Bethany Lutheran Junior College in Mankato as a middle of the order hitter and power pitcher. The Vikings career lasted just for a single season as the army called.

Baseball did not go away as during Dorr’s three years enlisted, he still played for a team in Fort Riley, Kansas, while also competing in 1964, again for Santiago.

It wasn’t before long Dorr started his playing career for the Princeton town ball team in 1970. Putting up production as a hitter and pitcher, he also managed the squad.

That same year also featured Dorr aid in early beginnings of the Princeton Legion Tournament as he took over as public address announcer and official scorer.

During this time, Dorr’s career writing for the then Princeton Union (Now the Union-Times) was well underway, writing game stories for the paper before becoming editor in 1974.

“He’s been so good with the kids over the years and giving recognition. Very appreciated by the coaches and players over the years,” said current Legion coach and former varsity coach, Troy Kinney.

Playing career winds down

Continuing his playing career until 2003 for Princeton, as a part of several state tournament bids, Dorr hung up his cleats.

Son and former town ball teammate, Brian Dorr believed if it wasn’t for some surgeries, he would have played even longer.

“He had a long lasting career and he was able to produce still. If his knees didn’t go out on him, I think he would have kept going longer,” said Brian Dorr.

That production included two occasion where both of the Dorrs smacked homeruns in the same inning, despite difference in age.

Involvement in the baseball community did not waiver once he hung up his cleats.

Continued community involvement

Dorr continued to have wear many hats for the baseball community of Princeton, playing roles for each level of play, including suiting up as a base coach for both town and legion ball. He also remains part of a group that oversees the Legion program and Solheim Veterans Field as well as being District 10 director for Minnesota American Legion baseball program.

More recently, Dorr has helped orchestrate a 2019 alumni night for legion baseball for players dating back to 1959 to present day. That night led to gaining of funds for Princeton’s new scoreboard at Solheim that was installed earlier this year.

Dorr also helped out as an umpire when time allowed for over 40 years. Field management was another hat that Dorr wears.

Selecting Dorr

After the countless things Luther Dorr has done for baseball and sports in general for the Princeton community, Brian Dorr thought it was a no brainer to try to get the ball rolling on a possible bid for the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022.

“It really makes sense for Luther,” said Brian Dorr.

From there Dorr started reaching out to former teammates, managers, opponents and even co-workers.

“I thought it might be something to do to connect the dots back in January. I just started sending out some emails with information about Luther’s baseball past asking for nominations letters sent to the Hall of Fame to see if we could get him in this year,” said Dorr.

“It was a whole family deal. It was a nice combination of doing everything together,” he added.

The response for his queries was immense.

“In the end, I got 40 responses back,” said Dorr.

After the outpouring of recommendations for Luther, the goal was achieved.

“He checked all the boxes they were looking for. I thought he was a sure bet, first ballot selection and that is what he was,” said Dorr.

Dorr will be joined by Dale Decker of Maple Lake, James Kubes Jr. of New Prague, Darrell Vosejpka of Lonsdale and Lee Kohl of Hutchinson to fill out the class.

Ceremony

Now the attention turns to the Induction Banquet to toast to Dorr’s accomplishments on and off the field.

The Induction Banquet will take place on Saturday Sep. 17. River’s Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud, the home of the MN Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame Museum, will play host to the event.