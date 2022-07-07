ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, MN

Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame selects Luther Dorr for 2022 Class

By Michael Pappas
Union-Times
Union-Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28KBZB_0gYBANZr00

It’s hard to mention Princeton’s Luther Dorr without thinking of baseball.

Dorr has been instrumental to baseball in the local community for decades, pouring in countless hours to America’s pastime, dating back to the 1950s.

The lifelong passion for Dorr recently resulted in him being selected to the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 via a first ballot vote.

Though knowing he was up for consideration to be a part of the class, Dorr still couldn’t believe the news when selected.

“It’s unbelievable. I knew the stuff was sent in to be considered but I was surprised and very thankful to be selected,” said Dorr.

The selection was seven decades in the making.

Early life

Dorr’s baseball obsession began when he was seven, he said.

“My dad, who wasn’t a big baseball and really wasn’t much of a sports guy, made me listen to the Dodgers and Yankees World Series in 1949,” said Dorr as that sparked an interest in the sport.

Moving up from Tracy, Minnesota to rural Princeton four years later, Dorr began hanging around the Santiago town ball team.

Watching many games, it wasn’t long before Dorr got his shot to play for Santiago. At 13 years old, Dorr stepped into the box for the first time as a player for the team.

“Summer of 56’, the manager sent me up to bat and my knees were shaking,” he said.

That sparked a 47-year career playing town team baseball.

Princeton connection

As Dorr’s baseball career continued, he didn’t suit up for the Tigers for another few years.

Playing his high school career at Bethany Lutheran High School, the summers of 1959 and 1960 had Dorr begin his legion baseball connection to Princeton, suiting up for the Tigers.

From there, Dorr finished his high school career before attending Bethany Lutheran Junior College in Mankato as a middle of the order hitter and power pitcher. The Vikings career lasted just for a single season as the army called.

Baseball did not go away as during Dorr’s three years enlisted, he still played for a team in Fort Riley, Kansas, while also competing in 1964, again for Santiago.

It wasn’t before long Dorr started his playing career for the Princeton town ball team in 1970. Putting up production as a hitter and pitcher, he also managed the squad.

That same year also featured Dorr aid in early beginnings of the Princeton Legion Tournament as he took over as public address announcer and official scorer.

During this time, Dorr’s career writing for the then Princeton Union (Now the Union-Times) was well underway, writing game stories for the paper before becoming editor in 1974.

“He’s been so good with the kids over the years and giving recognition. Very appreciated by the coaches and players over the years,” said current Legion coach and former varsity coach, Troy Kinney.

Playing career winds down

Continuing his playing career until 2003 for Princeton, as a part of several state tournament bids, Dorr hung up his cleats.

Son and former town ball teammate, Brian Dorr believed if it wasn’t for some surgeries, he would have played even longer.

“He had a long lasting career and he was able to produce still. If his knees didn’t go out on him, I think he would have kept going longer,” said Brian Dorr.

That production included two occasion where both of the Dorrs smacked homeruns in the same inning, despite difference in age.

Involvement in the baseball community did not waiver once he hung up his cleats.

Continued community involvement

Dorr continued to have wear many hats for the baseball community of Princeton, playing roles for each level of play, including suiting up as a base coach for both town and legion ball. He also remains part of a group that oversees the Legion program and Solheim Veterans Field as well as being District 10 director for Minnesota American Legion baseball program.

More recently, Dorr has helped orchestrate a 2019 alumni night for legion baseball for players dating back to 1959 to present day. That night led to gaining of funds for Princeton’s new scoreboard at Solheim that was installed earlier this year.

Dorr also helped out as an umpire when time allowed for over 40 years. Field management was another hat that Dorr wears.

Selecting Dorr

After the countless things Luther Dorr has done for baseball and sports in general for the Princeton community, Brian Dorr thought it was a no brainer to try to get the ball rolling on a possible bid for the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022.

“It really makes sense for Luther,” said Brian Dorr.

From there Dorr started reaching out to former teammates, managers, opponents and even co-workers.

“I thought it might be something to do to connect the dots back in January. I just started sending out some emails with information about Luther’s baseball past asking for nominations letters sent to the Hall of Fame to see if we could get him in this year,” said Dorr.

“It was a whole family deal. It was a nice combination of doing everything together,” he added.

The response for his queries was immense.

“In the end, I got 40 responses back,” said Dorr.

After the outpouring of recommendations for Luther, the goal was achieved.

“He checked all the boxes they were looking for. I thought he was a sure bet, first ballot selection and that is what he was,” said Dorr.

Dorr will be joined by Dale Decker of Maple Lake, James Kubes Jr. of New Prague, Darrell Vosejpka of Lonsdale and Lee Kohl of Hutchinson to fill out the class.

Ceremony

Now the attention turns to the Induction Banquet to toast to Dorr’s accomplishments on and off the field.

The Induction Banquet will take place on Saturday Sep. 17. River’s Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud, the home of the MN Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame Museum, will play host to the event.

Comments / 0

Related
viatravelers.com

13 Best Minnesota Distilleries to Visit

Minnesota is packed with fun things to do. Between the shores of Lake Superior, the 10,000 smaller lakes dotting the state, the famous Twin Cities, the Mall of America, the epic winters, and the dozens of other attractions, you won’t find yourself out of ideas in the North Star State.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Hiawatha golf course still in limbo

Despite recently renaming its clubhouse after legendary Black golfer Solomon Hughes, Sr., the ultimate fate of the storied Hiawatha Golf Course in South Minneapolis remains in doubt. So far there has been no decision, and park officials say no action is planned—at least for now. Community residents, course regulars...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Mankato, MN
City
Tracy, MN
City
Hutchinson, MN
City
Princeton, MN
Princeton, MN
Sports
City
Lonsdale, MN
101.3 KDWB

This Is The Best Lake In Minnesota

How do you find the best lake in the land of 10,000 lakes? If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Minnesota is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
MINNESOTA STATE
alittletimeandakeyboard.com

Basking in Summer Blooms at Munsinger Clemens Gardens in St. Cloud, Minnesota

Admiring Summer Flowers at Munsinger Clemens Gardens in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Munsinger Clemens Gardens in St. Cloud, Minnesota dazzles visitors with a patchwork of beautiful gardens right along the Mississippi River. We quickly fell in love with the beautiful assemblage of plants and striking aesthetics of fountains during our visit.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

South Dakota Woman killed in crash in central Minnesota

ST. JOHNS TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A South Dakota woman was killed in a crash between an SUV and a semi truck in central Minnesota Saturday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.The agency said 56-year-old Sharon Berglund was a passenger in the SUV. The crash occurred in St. Johns Township on Highway 40 at County Road 7 around 10:15 a.m.The two vehicles collided in the intersection, the state patrol said. The SUV's driver, a 62-year-old South Dakota man, was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening. The semi driver, a 40-year-old man from Alabama, was not injured.Berglund was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, the state patrol said.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame#American Legion Baseball#Minnesota River#Yankees#Dodgers
AM 1390 KRFO

New in 2022 at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival

Every year I check to see what new things are happening at the Minnesota Ren Fest. I love the Ren Fest. I know that some people are just like "It's just an art fair", well, yes it kind of is. But it's an art fair with alcohol, fun people, and shenanigans. As Puke and Snot say... Ok... I might not go that far, but it's as fun as you make it. If you go by the above, make sure you have a designated driver.
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

A Minnesota veteran’s home celebrating 30 years of caring for heroes

Celebrating 30 years of providing a home and services for veterans, their families, and the community is what silver bay veterans home has been able to do. "We have nine staff who have been here for thirty years. Hearing those stories, some of them legitimate and some of them you can not share again, but all of them are fun, said Randall Walz, Silver Bay Veterans Home Public Affairs Coordinator. All of them tear worth and amazing, and I just think that is an amazing story that we have a community and a friendship and a family that is all a part of this place."
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Fun 104.3

11 Famous People From Minnesota

Prince, one of most talented musicians ever. Prince with all his fame and money always called Minnesota his home. Bob Dylan also come to mind right away. Such a poet of his generation and those to follow. Ann Margaret, although many young people might not have any idea who she...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

How Rice, Minnesota Got its Name and More About Rice.

The Small Town Friday series took us this time to Rice, Minnesota. Rice is a community of 1,275 people, located in Benton County north of Sauk Rapids. For this feature I talked with Mary Ostby from the Benton County Historical Society, Rice Mayor Brian Skroch and Rice Police Chief Ross Hamann.
RICE, MN
WJON

St. Cloud Woman Killed in Crash in Northern Minnesota

PEQUOT LAKES -- A St. Cloud woman was killed in a crash in Crow Wing County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Saturday at about 9:30 a.m. on Highway 371. Troopers say a van was going north on the highway approaching a county road intersection in Pequot...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
boreal.org

Leadership Letter: Northeast Minnesota mayors call for a special session

From the Grand Rapids Herald Review • July 9, 2022. As mayors from cities across northeastern Minnesota, from Aitkin to the North Shore and Ely to Grand Rapids, we are incredibly disappointed that the Minnesota Legislature failed to pass a bonding bill this session, as is common the even-year of the legislative sessions. This important investment by the state helps fund capital improvement projects in communities across the state. It’s disappointing that even with a $9+ billion budget surplus, legislative leaders, and the governor couldn’t reach an agreement to get things done for the people of Minnesota.
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
willmarradio.com

Minnesota flags at half-staff

(St. Paul, MN) -- Flags are lowered to half-staff in Minnesota through sunset Sunday in honor of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (AH'-bay). Sixty-seven-year-old Abe was fatally shot during a speech in Japan early Friday. Governor Walz says in his order, “Minnesota and Japan share an important friendship and longtime trade partnership. The First Lady and I are sending our deepest condolences to the people of Japan during this difficult time." Abe was Japan's longest-serving prime minister. Minnesota homes and businesses are also encouraged to fly their flags at half-staff.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Cheapest gas in Minnesota as fuel prices continue to fall: list

(FOX 9) - Gas prices in Minnesota are dropping, with some gas stations selling fuel for under $4 a gallon. This comes as the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel has fallen for the third straight week after hitting an all-time high of $5.016 on June 14, according to AAA.
MINNESOTA STATE
Union-Times

Union-Times

Princeton, MN
169
Followers
225
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Union-Times is the official weekly newspaper of Princeton and Milaca, incorporating the Princeton Union, est. 1876; Princeton Eagle, est. 1974; and the Mille Lacs County Times, est. 1892. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota with 24/7 local coverage found online at www.unionandtimes.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/union_times/

Comments / 0

Community Policy