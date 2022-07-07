Milaca begins search for new leader

Milaca football’s Kevin Armbrust departs from the program as the Wolves look to find his replacement. Union-Times File Photo

Milaca football coach Kevin Armbrust had a good run with the Wolves’ program.

Suffering an 0-9 season in 2016, Armbrust stepped in in 2017 to guide Milaca back to competitiveness, starting a five year run that included much more highs compared to lows.

But eventually all good things must come to an end as Armbrust will no longer man the sidelines for the Wolves this fall. Armbrust will depart from Milaca’s coaching staff after accepting a teaching position in the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district.

“I’m sad to be leaving Milaca, I got to be a part of something really special with the coaches, family and community in general,” said Armbrust, who plans to coach on the varsity staff for the Storm this coming fall.

Milaca amassed a 17-28 record with Armbrust at the helm since his opening year. The 17 wins also included a run to the Section 5AAA Championship in 2020.

Apart of that change from a winless 2016 season included a change of mentality that better fit the Wolves, believed Armbrust.

“Growing up, when you went to go play Milaca, you expected for a physically demanding game and that is something our kids embraced when we took over,” he said.

“The hardnose aggressive still of play fit our kids really well.”

While changing the play style on the field, Armbrust’s run leading the coaching staff also provided change and learning lessons off the gridiron.

“Culture is more than just the sport, it’s an everyday thing and how you approach life getting those values on the field and they also saw that off the field.”

The high expectations both on and off the field pushed the Milaca players to a new standard. The Wolves met the challenge head on each time, said Armbrust.

“We set a high standard as a staff and they rose to it time and time again.”

Now the attention shifts to finding a replacement for Armbrust.

Sitting just over a month from the start of practice for the upcoming 2022 season, a replacement has yet to be named for Armbrust’s vacancy, as the Wolves will no doubt look for a candidate with similar expectations on and off the field.