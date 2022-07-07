‘The Young and the Restless’: Michelle Stafford Shares Goodbye Message to Makeup Artist Patti Denney

The Young and the Restless star Michelle Stafford is saying goodbye to a dear friend. The actor and the rest of the cast and crew bid farewell to Patti Denney. Denney worked as a makeup artist behind the scenes, making the Genoa City characters look like a million bucks.

Michelle Stafford I Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

‘The Young and the Restless’ star Michelle Stafford posts heartfelt goodbye to Patti Denney

Stafford is close with her The Young and the Restless family. Working with the crew for over two decades, she’s formed friendships with many crew members, including Denney. When Denney decided it was time to leave the soap opera, Stafford was one of the cast to share a touching tribute to the makeup artist.

In an Instagram post, Stafford shared a photo of her and Denney and a heartfelt goodbye. “Last night, we celebrated this gorgeous, amazing, beautiful, exquisite woman @myartbypatti. I am at a loss for words. This woman means SO much to me. She has been doing my make at #YR from the beginning. We have gone through so much together. She has had my back. I have had hers.”

Stafford and Denney’s friendship wasn’t just on the set; the two also were close away from work. “So many people have been there for so long we have truly become a family. Patti IS my family. Forever, Patti,” the actor wrote.

Patti Denney is retiring 42 years after working on the soap opera

Viewers tune in daily to see the latest excitement in Genoa City. Stafford and her The Young and the Restless co-stars always look phenomenal, and that’s because of Denney. Denney worked as a makeup artist on the CBS soap opera for over 42 years.

According to Soap Opera News, she started working at the show in April 1980. Throughout her career, she’s won four Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Makeup for a Drama Series. Working on the soap opera for so long, Denney’s formed friendships with her colleagues. She often posted photos hanging out with the cast and crew on and off the set.

After 42 years, Denney decided to retire and was given a massive celebration by her soap opera family. Aside from her work as a makeup artist, Denney is a talented painter. Her Instagram page is filled with her artwork which has earned rave reviews from her co-workers, including Stafford, who wants a commission painting.

‘The Young and the Restless’ stars join Michelle Stafford in celebrating Patti Denney’s career

Denney’s retirement is a happy but bittersweet occasion. While the artist looks forward to the next chapter of her life, her friends will miss seeing her at work. Many other The Young and the Restless stars joined Stafford in sharing their heartfelt gratitude for Denney.

On Instagram, Amelia Heinle wrote, “Congratulations to Patti. Our dearest and most loved. Here is to the next chapter of your life, enjoy every moment of it. You’ll never be replaced.”

Lauralee Bell also had kind words for her friend. “How do you thank someone who has helped you everyday at work. Many of us sit in @patcampy makeup chair. She’s helped us through good days, bad days, EVERY day in addition to making us look our best. After 42 years Pattis is going to enjoy life with her husband. All of us at @youngandrestlesscbs are forever grateful. There will never be another you Patti! Love you and so grateful we’re friends and will still see each other!”