ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘The Young and the Restless’: Michelle Stafford Shares Goodbye Message to Makeup Artist Patti Denney

By Carol Cassada
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

The Young and the Restless star Michelle Stafford is saying goodbye to a dear friend. The actor and the rest of the cast and crew bid farewell to Patti Denney. Denney worked as a makeup artist behind the scenes, making the Genoa City characters look like a million bucks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WWBeK_0gYBAJ2x00
Michelle Stafford I Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

‘The Young and the Restless’ star Michelle Stafford posts heartfelt goodbye to Patti Denney

Stafford is close with her The Young and the Restless family. Working with the crew for over two decades, she’s formed friendships with many crew members, including Denney. When Denney decided it was time to leave the soap opera, Stafford was one of the cast to share a touching tribute to the makeup artist.

In an Instagram post, Stafford shared a photo of her and Denney and a heartfelt goodbye. “Last night, we celebrated this gorgeous, amazing, beautiful, exquisite woman @myartbypatti. I am at a loss for words. This woman means SO much to me. She has been doing my make at #YR from the beginning. We have gone through so much together. She has had my back. I have had hers.”

Stafford and Denney’s friendship wasn’t just on the set; the two also were close away from work. “So many people have been there for so long we have truly become a family. Patti IS my family. Forever, Patti,” the actor wrote.

Patti Denney is retiring 42 years after working on the soap opera

Viewers tune in daily to see the latest excitement in Genoa City. Stafford and her The Young and the Restless co-stars always look phenomenal, and that’s because of Denney. Denney worked as a makeup artist on the CBS soap opera for over 42 years.

According to Soap Opera News, she started working at the show in April 1980. Throughout her career, she’s won four Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Makeup for a Drama Series. Working on the soap opera for so long, Denney’s formed friendships with her colleagues. She often posted photos hanging out with the cast and crew on and off the set.

After 42 years, Denney decided to retire and was given a massive celebration by her soap opera family. Aside from her work as a makeup artist, Denney is a talented painter. Her Instagram page is filled with her artwork which has earned rave reviews from her co-workers, including Stafford, who wants a commission painting.

‘The Young and the Restless’ stars join Michelle Stafford in celebrating Patti Denney’s career

Denney’s retirement is a happy but bittersweet occasion. While the artist looks forward to the next chapter of her life, her friends will miss seeing her at work. Many other The Young and the Restless stars joined Stafford in sharing their heartfelt gratitude for Denney.

On Instagram, Amelia Heinle wrote, “Congratulations to Patti. Our dearest and most loved. Here is to the next chapter of your life, enjoy every moment of it. You’ll never be replaced.”

Lauralee Bell also had kind words for her friend. “How do you thank someone who has helped you everyday at work. Many of us sit in @patcampy makeup chair. She’s helped us through good days, bad days, EVERY day in addition to making us look our best. After 42 years Pattis is going to enjoy life with her husband. All of us at @youngandrestlesscbs are forever grateful. There will never be another you Patti! Love you and so grateful we’re friends and will still see each other!”

Comments / 1

Related
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Returns to the Big Screen Next Year In Remastered Hit

We’ll all get to relive the moment that the star admits left him “scared [bleep]less!”. Hard as it is to imagine, it’s been 25 years since we, as a people, took Titanic‘s Rose to task for letting Jack sink to the bottom of the ocean along with the doomed ocean liner. (“There was room for two people on that piece of wood,” the entire Soaps.com staff recently agreed.) But to mark the occasion, the Oscar-winning film will be remastered and re-released on the big screen in early 2023 according to our sister site, Deadline.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Is Young & Restless’ Nick Leaving Genoa City?

We didn’t even want to think about the possibility of Joshua Morrow leaving The Young and the Restless. But when spoilers for next week revealed that Nick will be contemplating a change of scenery, we couldn’t help but get worried. Could the actor be leaving the show, and his character, Genoa City?
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauralee Bell
Person
Amelia Heinle
Person
Michelle Stafford
Soaps In Depth

Melissa Ordway Returns to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS!

Back at it! It’s been a few weeks since THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS star Melissa Ordway (Abby) has been at the soap’s CBS studios. First, the actress was overseas in Monaco on a promotional publicity tour for Y&R, and then she tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning home to the United States. Thankfully, Ordway is all better and has resumed taping her character’s storyline at Y&R!
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Is Ashland Leaving Young & Restless?! Plus, What’s Next For Adam

Another week, another installment of Young & Restless’ weird obsession with jobs. Tessa faces the prospect of losing her career, Nick wants back in at Newman Enterprises, Elena is joining Chancellor-Winters, Kyle hired Diane, and Chelsea and Chloe are “breaking up” so they can take on new positions.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eileen#Makeup Artist#Cosmetics
Soaps In Depth

Is Deacon Moving to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS? — Sean Kanan Speaks Out!

Deacon recently returned to THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL, but some soap fans would love to see Sean Kanan bring the character back to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS, too! When the character of Diane Jenkins returned to Y&R very much alive, Deacon’s name popped up as someone who had helped her fake her death all those years ago. Unfortunately, it looks like Deacon is being kept plenty busy on B&B!
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Mariska Hargitay Shares Rare Photo Of Husband Peter Hermann & Their Kids On Father’s Day

Mariska Hargitay, 58, gave her Instagram followers a rare look at a sweet family moment, in her Father’s Day post. The actress showed off her husband Peter Hermann, 54, hugging their three kids, August, 15, Andrew, 10, and Amaya, 11, while on top of a mountain, in a gorgeous scenic photo she shared. He also posed while smiling with his arms out, in a second photo.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RadarOnline

'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton & Estranged Wife Sheree Sell O.C. Home For $3.2 Million After Shocking Split

General Hospital star Steve Burton & his estranged wife Sheree Gustin unloaded their family home months after they announced their split.Radar has obtained real estate records that reveal the couple sold off their 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 1,827 sq. ft. condo in Corona Del Mar for $3.2 million. The sale closed on May 25 — only weeks after the two announced Sheree was pregnant and it was not Steve’s baby. Earlier this year, Sheree announced she was pregnant with her 4th child. However, soon after, Steve took to Instagram to tell fans to stop congratulating him. “I wanted to clear something up....
CORONA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Wait, What? Days of Our Lives’ Judi Evans and Wally Kurth Are Married… for Real?

It’s a good thing the co-stars get along so swimmingly!. In a recent video interview, longtime Days of Our Lives castmates Judi Evans and Wally Kurth talked about everything from her first friend on the set to the requirements for his hiring. (Believe it or not, the show wanted him to lose five pounds and get a Jack Wagner haircut!) Bonnie and Justin’s portrayers also got very candid about their love for one another.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Country Singer Marries, Reveals Stunning Photos

The popular country music singer is now a married woman. Earlier this month Lisa McHugh married her partner Nathan Khan in Ireland. The 34-year-old went to Instagram to share photos from the ceremony, which was delayed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We were due to get married and we...
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

TV Host Divorces Husband Following 2 Years of Marriage

Charissa Thompson recently spoke out about her choice to end her two-year marriage. The sportscaster filed official documents in May, bringing a close to the coupling. The details come from The Blast, revealing that the Fox NFL Kickoff host is walking away from sports agent Kyle Thousand, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for ending the marriage. The pair wed at the height of the pandemic in Dec. 2020. According to Thompson's divorce documents, they separated just one year later in 2021. The date of separation can be important due to division of finances and assets when the time is right.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TODAY.com

'Sister Wives' star Leon Brown comes out as transgender in emotional post

"Sister Wives" star Leon Brown came out publicly as a transgender person who uses they/them pronouns in an emotional post Tuesday on Instagram. The 26-year-old reality star — who is the child of "Sister Wives" stars Meri and Kody Brown — opened up about their transition next to a pair of photos of themself standing in a doorframe.
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

What Happened to Spinelli on GENERAL HOSPITAL

Damian Spinelli isn’t seen as often these days on GENERAL HOSPITAL, so whenever he pops back into Port Charles for another visit, newer viewers can be forgiven for not knowing too much about the quirky character. Spinelli was first introduced back in November of 2006 when Bradford Anderson joined GH as the computer geek. Although initially a recurring character, Spinelli proved so popular Anderson was put on contract with the soap just six months later. He remained with the soap until December of 2013, earning three Daytime Emmy Award nominations for his work along the way. Anderson has continued to pop back in periodically — well, aside from that one time when the role was briefly played by Blake Berris (ex-Nick, DAYS OF OUR LIVES) — and continues to delight fans with his occasional returns.
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

Kate Hudson watches son Ryder, 18, get first tattoo of siblings’ initials

Kate Hudson had a front row seat to her son Ryder’s first tattoo appointment. The actress, 43, filmed the 18-year-old as he got the letters “CBR” inked onto his right forearm Tuesday. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star filmed her eldest child getting the body art at the Sixty Ink shop before posing for a picture with Ryder and tattoo artist Claudio Traina. Hudson is also the mother of son Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and fiancé Chris Fujikawa, respectively. Ryder’s tattoo appears to feature his siblings’ initials, as well as the initial of his...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

136K+
Followers
107K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy