Besieged British prime minister to resign

By Julius Lasin, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is resigning after a tumultuous term. Brittney Griner has pleaded guilty to drug charges in Russia. And "Godfather" star James Caan has died at age 82.

👋 It's Julius here with Thursday's news. Let's get into it, shall we?

But first, a 3,000-mile journey and a proposal. 💍 After a 78-day expedition from Florida to Maine, ultrarunner Shan Riggs proposed to cyclist Joshuaine Grant.

Boris Johnson to step down as UK prime minister

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Thursday that he would resign, ending an unprecedented political crisis over his future that has roiled the United Kingdom in recent weeks. Johnson said the process to select his successor would begin immediately, and a timetable for the change in leadership would be announced next week. His departure will end his three-year turn as the British leader. It comes after days of turmoil triggered by his evolving explanations of what he knew about a sexual misconduct scandal involving one of his allies. Two of Johnson's top Cabinet ministers quit this week, followed by more than 30 others who said they could no longer serve under his leadership, and who urged him to step down.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation Thursday. USA TODAY graphic

Brittney Griner pleads guilty; US officials say she is 'wrongfully detained'

Brittney Griner pleaded guilty Thursday in a Russian court on drug charges that have led the U.S. government to classify her as "wrongfully detained." Reuters reported from the courtroom that Griner entered a guilty plea. She could face a sentence of up to 10 years, while pressure from her supporters at home calling for her release grows. Her guilty plea is unlikely to change much, as her pre-trial detention had been extended last Monday for an additional six months. The trial could last that long, and there's a near-certainty a predetermined outcome has already been decided at a higher level, Russian legal expert Jamison Firestone told USA TODAY.

Brittney Griner reportedly pleaded guilty Thursday in a Russian court on drug charges. USA TODAY graphic

Are cable companies responsible for when workers commit violent crimes?

Families across the U.S. have had incidents with cable repairmen that range from robbery and identity theft to beatings, sexual assault and murder. The workers often arrive in uniform, with a company badge and, in some cases, a vehicle with a company logo. If they commit a crime, how much responsibility does the company bear? When cases make it to the legal system, one theme tends to dominate: negligence. Victims claim that companies either failed to verify employment or did not properly supervise the employee on the job.  David Sokolow, a corporate law expert at The University of Texas at Austin, said the debate often centers on whether a company can be held responsible for a crime an employee commits.

Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal withdrew from Wimbledon on Thursday, on the eve of his semifinal match against Nick Kyrgios. Nadal pulled out after suffering an abdominal tear that left him in visible pain during his win over Taylor Fritz on Wednesday. "I can't do the normal movement to serve … For respect to myself in some way, I don't want to go out there not be competitive enough to play at this level that I need to play to achieve my goal and with a big chance to make things much worse," Nadal said. Kyrgios will now face the winner of Friday's other semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie.

Spain's Rafael Nadal announces that he is withdrawing from the semi-final of the Gentlemen's Singles during a press conference at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Rafael Nadal withdrew from Wimbledon on Thursday because of a torn abdominal muscle, announcing his decision a day before he was supposed to play in the semifinals. (Joe Toth/Pool Photo via AP) The Associated Press

'Godfather' star James Caan dies at 82

James Caan, who portrayed Sonny Corleone in "The Godfather," has died . He was 82. The actor's official Twitter on Thursday shared the news, writing in a statement he died Wednesday. "The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time," the tweet read. Caan had a decorated acting career, including Academy Award and Golden Globes nominations for "The Godfather," and starring roles in films such as "Misery" in 1990 and alongside Will Ferrell in 2003's "Elf."

James Caan, who portrayed Sonny Corleone in "The Godfather," died Wednesday, according to a post from the actor's official Twitter account. USA TODAY graphic

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Besieged British prime minister to resign

