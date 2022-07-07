ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

One of the oldest penguins under human care has died at 40, zoo says

By Camille Fine, USA TODAY
 3 days ago
One of the oldest penguins living under human care has died, the San Francisco Zoo and Gardens announced.

Captain EO, a legendary Magellanic penguin and fixture of San Francisco Zoo history, died at an estimated 40 years old, the zoo confirmed Thursday.

The species, native to South America, has an average life expectancy of 20 to 30 years, according to the zoo.

“While many of the penguins here have personalities that are endearing and even comical, Captain was admired for having a personality that was more of an older sophisticated gentleman,” Quinn Brown, the zoo’s assistant curator of birds who has worked with Captain EO for more than 20 years, said in a statement.

Captain EO first arrived at the zoo in 1984 to join 51 other penguins in a new colony. He was the last surviving member of the original colony.

"He was a dedicated partner to his long-time mate, a defender of his burrow and with animal care staff, he did not partake in the usual shenanigans of stealing fish from others, or pushing his way through the crowd for fish," Brown said.

"Instead, he would quietly and politely sit on the rocky beach and wait his turn for his meal, then go out for a swim or home. He was one-of-a-kind," Brown added.

In the years leading up to his death, Captain EO received “pioneering geriatric care,” according to the zoo. He lost the majority of his eyesight and hearing and required special attention from staff, including a feeding technique so that he was able to eat comfortably in a group of penguins.

“While we will never have the honor of embracing and connecting with Captain in this way again, he will always have a monumental place in our hearts,” Brown said. “He has inspired countless guests and caretakers and will be missed by all.”

Zoos and aquariums across the country house Captain’s 26 offspring, 31 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Camille Fine is a trending visual producer on USA TODAY's NOW team. She loves to make pizza, photograph friends and spoil her loving cat Pearl.

