LAKELAND, Fla. — A 13-year-old girl from Lakeland is facing charges over her use of a megaphone at an abortion rights rally. Lillie (Raine) Johnson's arrest was captured on video by her mother and has now been viewed on TikTok nearly 10 million times. It shows two officers walking Lillie away from the rally and placing her in one of their cruisers, before taking her to the department.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO