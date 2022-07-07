ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K-State baseball hires Rudy Darrow as pitching coach

By Staff reports
The Manhattan Mercury
 3 days ago
Kansas State head coach Pete Hughes claps on the field in a game against Texas at Tointon Family Stadium on April 14. Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Kansas State baseball announced the hiring of Rudy Darrow as its next pitching coach Thursday afternoon.

A former minor league and Division I pitcher and catcher, Darrow spent the last two seasons as the assistant coach at Norman North High School in Norman, Oklahoma, a post he also held from 2014 to 2015. He has previously served as the pitching/assistant coach at Central Oklahoma (2019-2020), New Orleans (2016-2019) and Nicholls State (2010-2013), as well as a volunteer assistant/recruiting coordinator under current Wildcats head coach Pete Hughes at Oklahoma (2015-2016).

“We are beyond excited to welcome Rudy, Jessica and their family to K-State,” Hughes said in a written statement “Rudy embodies everything we stand for here at Kansas State. He’s fiercely loyal, a family man, extremely passionate and has an unrivaled work ethic. I am quite confident that with Coach Darrow, our pitching staff will be as mentally tough and prepared as any staff in the country. He has a track record of maximizing all of his abilities both as a player and as a coach. Programs and pitching staffs get better with Coach Darrow. We’ve hired one of our own. It’s the perfect fit for our community, department and program.”

In the one season Darrow spent at Central Oklahoma, the Bronchos’ pitching staff was fourth in Division II with 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings through a 17-3 start before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the remainder of the season.

He coached four eventual professional pitchers during his time at New Orleans.

“I have the utmost respect for Coach Hughes, and I believe in him not only as a head coach but as a mentor in life,” Darrow said. “My family and I couldn’t be more excited to join Coach Hughes and the Wildcat baseball program.”

Originally from Perkins, Oklahoma, Darrow played college baseball at Labette Community College and Nicholls State before being drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 32nd round of the 2006 MLB Draft. He spent time in both the Tigers’ and Atlanta Braves’ minor league systems from 2006 to 2009, reaching the Double A level on multiple occasions.

Darrow will replace former K-State pitching coach Buck Taylor, who was fired following the conclusion of the 2022 season. Taylor had been with the Wildcats since 2019.

