Richmond County, GA

Five inmates charged after aggravated assault using homemade knives

By Ashlyn Williams
 3 days ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an aggravated assault that occurred at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

Saturday, July 2nd around 3:30 p.m., an aggravated assault occurred among several inmates. Upon further investigation, deputies discovered that several inmates got into a verbal altercation that turned physical. The inmates involved had homemade shanks, which were used in the altercation. Four inmates were injured and taken for medical treatment with non-life threatening injuries.

The inmates involved along with their charges are listed below:

23-year-old Patrick Edward Walters : Items Prohibited for Possession by Inmate without Warden’s Authorization (Felony)

17-year-old Kendrick Ty’Mond Green : Items Prohibited for Possession by Inmate without Warden’s Authorization (Felony) Aggravated Assault (Felony) – 2 Counts

18-year-old Lewis Maurice Wigfall : Simple Battery (Misd)

21-year-old Quindarius D’Wan Bussey : Items Prohibited for Possession by Inmate without Warden’s Authorization (Felony) Aggravated Assault (Felony) – 2 Counts

18-year-old Daieshawn Devon Lanham : Items Prohibited for Possession by Inmate without Warden’s Authorization (Felony) FEL Aggravated Assault (Felony) – 2 Counts

Constitutionalist
2d ago

Where do these guys get stuff to make weapons. make them wear only jump suits and make everything one time disposable and collect after use toothbrush, shavers ect. no combs, or brushes that could be fashioned into a weapon. 24 hour cameras in each cell.

WSPA 7News

Man arrested in connection to Greenwood homicide

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood Police Department arrested a man in connection to a Friday night homicide. The police department charged Christopher Longshore, 27, of Greenwood with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said investigators responded to the...
GREENWOOD, SC
WRDW-TV

Deputies investigating suspicious death in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a suspicious death in Waynesboro. Deputies responded to the 1200 block of Watkins Pond Road, between Old Waynesboro Road and Highway 56, around 11:16 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, Deputies discovered the body of a dead black male...
WAYNESBORO, GA
Aiken Standard

Jackson murder suspect booked into Aiken detention center

Adedoyin Babafemi Odutola has been brought back to Aiken County for the Nov. 14, 2021, murder of a Jackson man. Odutola, 36, of McCormick, was booked into the Aiken County detention center on July 7 on charges of murder, kidnapping and first-degree burglary in connection to the death of Eldon Wayne Ledford, 61. He was arrested in Hephzibah, Georgia, on March 15, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Richmond County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Augusta, GA
County
Richmond County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WRDW-TV

Richmond County inmates face charges in jail fight

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several inmates face charges in connection with a fight that erupted over the weekend in Richmond County jail. It happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Charles B. Webster Correctional Center, 1941 Phinizy Road. Investigators said four inmates – Daieshawn Lanham, Quindarius Bussey, Lewis Wigfall and...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

New details arise from Grovetown elder abuse case

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We continue coverage on the elder abuse case in Grovetown after police found a 74-year-old living in filthy conditions. The granddaughter, Hannah Brickhurst, sits in jail on Friday, charged with felony neglect to a disabled adult. Police have not arrested her mother, Latisha Brickhurst. We are...
GROVETOWN, GA
WJBF

Burke County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death

Burke County, GA (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a suspicious death. Around 11:16 am Sunday morning, deputies responded to the 1200 block of Watkins Pond Road between Old Waynesboro Road and Hwy 56. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the body of a deceased black male lying just off the roadway.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
Aiken Standard

Missing Jackson woman located safe

UPDATE: Ingram has been safely located and reunited with her family. The Aiken County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in finding a missing woman from Jackson with Alzheimer's. According to Capt. Eric Abdullah with ACSO, investigators are looking for Mary Lue Ingram, 78, who was last seen at 10:41...
JACKSON, SC
WJBF

“Did she willfully intend for Izzy to die,” Sheriff Alfonzo Williams explains investigation into drowning death of 4-year-old

BURKE COUNTY, G.A. (WJBF) –  Burke County’s Sheriff is explaining why his office can’t file charges related to the drowning death of 4 year-old Israel Scott. Augusta’s District Attorney is also weighing in. “Did she willfully intend for Izzy to die,” said Sheriff Alfonzo Williams. Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams says he and his investigators […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Passenger killed following crash in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash Saturday morning in Aiken County. Troopers say the incident happened at approximately 4:29 a.m. on I 20 westbound near the six-mile marker, about two miles east of North Augusta. It incident involved three vehicles. The victim was a front-seat passenger in a 2010 […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

No decision made on charges in boy’s drowning, DA says

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - District Attorney Jared Williams says no decision has been made on whether to file charges in the death of a 4-year-old who drowned in Burke County on his second day of swimming lessons. Williams said early Thursday afternoon that his office hadn’t received the completed case...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJBF

“It’s probably one of the worst things I’ve seen in 25 years,” Grovetown police, neighbors describe horrifying living conditions of abused elder

GROVETOWN, G,A, (WJBF) – We’re digging deeper into a case of elder abuse in Grovetown. A 74-year-old woman found living in a feces-infested home. Now both her daughter and granddaughter are in jail. It all started with a tip to code enforcement. “It’s probably one of the worst things I’ve seen in 25 years,” said […]
GROVETOWN, GA
WJBF

Missing man in Richmond County located

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Richburg has been located and is home safe. Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for 32-year-old Randy Lamar Richburg. He was last seen on 07/03/22 at approximately 05:00 a.m. on the 400 block of Sheffield Circle. It’s speculated that Richburg may have gotten a ride from an unknown person to Columbia, […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Trailer stolen from Stanton Drive in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WJBF) – North Augusta Public Safety is looking for information on a stolen trailer. The trailer was stolen from 611 Stanton Drive. If you have any information on the location of the trailer or the suspect, please call North Augusta Public Safety at 803-279-2121.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
Aiken Standard

One person killed in early morning wreck Saturday

An early morning three-vehicle wreck on I-20 Saturday resulted in the death of one person. According to Master Trooper Gary Miller with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 4:29 a.m. on I-20 westbound near the 6-mile marker approximately 2 miles east of North Augusta. A 2010 Kia...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WJBF

One dead in accident on Whiskey Road in Aiken

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office are investigating a fatal accident on Whiskey Road. The accident happened at 4:40pm at Whiskey Road near Partridge Bend Road. 50-year-old Kirk D. Losier was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram truck traveling north on Whiskey Road when he ran off the left side of the road, crossed the south bound lane, struck a ditch and then crashed into a tree.
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

WJBF

